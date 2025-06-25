Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Kazam Raises $6.2M Series B to Accelerate Global EV Charging Infrastructure

Kazam Raises $6.2M Series B to Accelerate Global EV Charging Infrastructure

EV

Kazam Raises $6.2M Series B to Accelerate Global EV Charging Infrastructure

Tech Plunge
Published on

Kazam, India’s energy-tech startup in the electric vehicle (EV) space, has raised $6.2 million in Series B funding, led by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), with participation from Vertex Ventures SEA & India and Avaana Capital Advisors. The funding marks a major milestone in Kazam’s mission to digitize and scale global EV charging infrastructure, especially across emerging markets.

This latest round brings Kazam’s total capital raised to $19.2 million, with $13 million coming from earlier equity investments by the same consortium of backers, including Chakra Ventures.

IFC Backs EV Future

“Kazam is building the digital infrastructure for EVs at scale, something that’s critical as the world transitions to clean mobility,” said Akshay Shekhar, CEO and co-founder of Kazam. “IFC’s backing signals confidence in our platform’s potential to decarbonize transport, especially across emerging markets.”



Wendy Werner, Country Head of India and Maldives at IFC, echoed the sentiment. “EVs are key to accelerating India’s economic growth and energy transition. Our investment in Kazam aligns with IFC’s strategy to scale the EV ecosystem and expand access to charging infrastructure.”

Surging Growth and Global Impact

Kazam has grown at an exponential pace, quadrupling revenues from $1.5 million in FY24 to $6 million in FY25. The company projects $12 million in revenue for this fiscal year, with profitability (EBITDA positivity) within reach.

Currently, Kazam manages a staggering 68,000+ charging points, has powered over 5 million charging sessions, and facilitated 45 GWh of energy delivery, effectively avoiding 46,000 tons of CO₂ emissions. In May alone, Kazam enabled 25 million electric kilometers across 80 cities and 10 countries, underlining its expanding global footprint.

Scalable Tech for a Portless Future

Founded in 2020 by Akshay Shekhar and Vaibhav Tyagi, Kazam offers device-agnostic software and hardware solutions for charging station operators, EV OEMs, battery-swapping networks, fleet operators, and utilities. Its intelligent platform allows seamless management, analytics, and control of charging infrastructure, tackling the widespread issue of EV range anxiety.

As a Founding Alliance Member of the Unified Energy Interface (UEI)—India’s UPI-like framework for the energy sector—Kazam is actively shaping the digital energy ecosystem alongside government and private partners.

With fresh capital and robust investor confidence, Kazam plans to deepen its global expansion, enhance its technology stack, and forge strategic partnerships to make EV adoption not just viable but inevitable. The startup is poised to play a central role in India’s and the world’s clean energy future.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

McDonald’s Boycott Launches Over DEI Rollback, Activists Target More Brands This Summer The People’s Union USA John Schwarz

McDonald’s Boycott Launches Over DEI Rollback, Activists Target More Brands This Summer
By June 24, 2025
Diddy Refuses to Testify as Defense Rests Without Witnesses in Explosive Federal Sex Trafficking Trial Sean Diddy Combs

Diddy Refuses to Testify as Defense Rests Without Witnesses in Explosive Federal Sex Trafficking Trial
By June 24, 2025
Kevin Durant Joins Houston Rockets: Projected 2025–26 Starting Lineup Revealed After Blockbuster Trade

Kevin Durant Joins Rockets: Projected 2025–26 Starting Lineup Revealed After Blockbuster Trade
By June 23, 2025
McDonald’s Boycott Launches Over DEI Rollback, Activists Target More Brands This Summer The People’s Union USA John Schwarz

McDonald’s Boycott Launches Over DEI Rollback, Activists Target More Brands This Summer
By June 24, 2025
Kathryn Bigelow Returns with A House of Dynamite— Netflix Political Thriller Premiering October The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty, and Point Break Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson

Kathryn Bigelow Returns with A House of Dynamite— Netflix Political Thriller Premiering October
By June 21, 2025
‘Dune: Messiah’ Is Officially on the Move—Hans Zimmer Confirms Production Is Underway Denis Villeneuve Jason Momoa Robert Pattinson Timothée Chalamet Zendaya

‘Dune: Messiah’ Is Officially on the Move—Hans Zimmer Confirms Production Is Underway
By June 20, 2025
Kazam Raises $6.2M Series B to Accelerate Global EV Charging Infrastructure

Kazam Raises $6.2M Series B to Accelerate Global EV Charging Infrastructure
By June 25, 2025
Tesla’s $4.20 Robotaxi Launches in Austin as Elon Musk Kicks Off Driverless Ride Revolution CyberCab

Tesla’s $4.20 Robotaxi Launches in Austin as Elon Musk Kicks Off Driverless Ride Revolution
By June 23, 2025
Best Online Craps Sites in 2025 – Where to Play Craps Games for Real Money

Best Online Craps Sites in 2025 – Where to Play Craps Games for Real Money
By June 23, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy? BVR Subrahmanyam Niti Aayog International Monetary Fund (IMF)

India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy?
By May 29, 2025
A Portless Apple iPhone Might Be Closer Than You Think—And That’s a Good Thing USB C type

A Portless iPhone Might Be Closer Than You Think—And That’s a Good Thing
By June 23, 2025
Tesla’s $4.20 Robotaxi Launches in Austin as Elon Musk Kicks Off Driverless Ride Revolution CyberCab

Tesla’s $4.20 Robotaxi Launches in Austin as Elon Musk Kicks Off Driverless Ride Revolution
By June 23, 2025
PrepInsta’s Data Science and Analytics Courses Earn NASSCOM Certification

PrepInsta’s Data Science and Analytics Courses Earn NASSCOM Certification
By June 20, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
By June 20, 2025
IOC, Abhinav Bindra Foundation, and Reliance Foundation : Campaign for Olympic Day 2025 Lets Move + 1 Campaign

IOC, Abhinav Bindra Foundation, and Reliance Foundation : Campaign for Olympic Day 2025
By June 20, 2025
Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser

Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser
By June 18, 2025
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

Amazon Prime Video

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free Will Smith Vegans Meal I Love You Food Truck

E! News

Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free
XXXTentacion Juice WRLD’s Remix of “whoa (mind in awe)” in Time for Fortnite’s X Takeover

Epic Games

XXXTentacion Juice WRLD’s Remix of “whoa (mind in awe)” in Time for Fortnite’s X Takeover
To Top
Loading...