Elon Musk Blasts Trump’s “Porky Pig Party” Bill, Calls for New Political Party

The world’s richest man is back and has officially declared political war. In a fiery social media tirade, Elon Musk slammed President Donald Trump’s signature spending bill – The Big Beautiful Bill, dubbing it the work of a “Porky Pig Party” and floating the creation of a new political party to challenge both Republicans and Democrats.

The billionaire’s comments come as the Senate races to finalize Trump’s controversial $5 trillion spending bill, nicknamed the “Big Beautiful Bill,” by July 4. The bill, now estimated to add more than $3 trillion to the national debt, has ignited tensions between Musk and Trump, once staunch allies on economic and tech policy. “It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill … that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!!” Musk posted on his platform, X, formerly Twitter. “Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people.”

It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!! Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2025

From Power Broker to Political Disruptor

Musk, who previously spent record-breaking amounts supporting Trump’s reelection and even claimed to have influenced his victory, now appears to be preparing for open rebellion.







In a follow-up post, Elon Musk went further: “Every member of Congress who votes to pass the bill should hang their head in shame… they will lose their primary next year if it’s the last thing I do on this Earth.”

This isn’t just political posturing—it’s a clear signal Elon Musk could leverage his vast resources and platform to reshape the American political landscape.

White House Pushes Back

The Trump administration quickly attempted to de-escalate the feud, framing Elon Musk’s outrage as stemming from a more personal concern: the end of electric vehicle subsidies under the new bill. “I think Elon is a wonderful guy,” Trump told Fox News. “He’s smart, and I know he’s going to do well. He’s just upset over the EV changes.”

But insiders say the rift runs deeper.

Department of Government Efficiency Fallout

Elon Musk has long railed against bloated federal spending, especially since his short-lived tenure overseeing Trump’s now-defunct Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). His efforts to slash bureaucratic budgets reportedly put him at odds with Trump’s expanding fiscal agenda.

The passage of the new bill—despite Elon Musk’s opposition—appears to have been the final straw.

Musk Polls the Nation

Earlier this month, Elon Musk posted a poll to his 200+ million followers asking whether he should form a new political party. Millions voted, with the majority supporting the idea of a “People’s Tech Party” or a Musk-led alternative to the GOP.

As Trump focuses on securing legislative wins ahead of the 2026 midterms, Elon Musk’s insurgent campaign to disrupt the establishment from the outside could pose the biggest threat to Republican unity yet.

Political analysts say an Elon Musk-backed party—with funding, tech, and media firepower—could draw younger, libertarian-leaning voters disillusioned with both parties.

With tensions flaring and insults flying, one thing is clear:

The alliance between Elon Musk and Donald Trump is officially over. And in its place? A political battlefield unlike anything America has seen before.