Indifi partners Google Pay to offer instant digital credit to small merchants

Indifi Technologies, one of India’s leading MSME lending platform, has recently collaborated with Google Pay to provide instant loans to eligible small merchants on the Google Pay platform. The biggest challenge that most small business owners currently face is working capital management and the speed of securing capital to manage the same. The collaboration aims to address this problem and help small merchants to meet their working capital needs and thrive in their business journey.









The partnership is aligned to Indifi’s differentiated ecosystem based approach to lending. As the leading ecosystem lending player in the digital MSME credit space, Indifi has already partnered many ecosystem players including Amazon. Zomato, Swiggy and more. Indifi serves the MSMEs present on these ecosystem platforms, through embedded lending offerings. Indifi has been successful in bridging the credit gap of these underserved, yet credit worthy businesses by leveraging data and technology mitigating the underwriting challenges associated with MSMEs.

Aditya Harkauli, Chief Business Officer, Indifi said, “Several small businesses in India still struggle to run their operations seamlessly due to lack of access to formal credit. Since its inception, Indifi has strived to address this credit gap. Our collaboration with Google Pay is another step in this direction. Further, Indifi has always been mindful of the larger social impact it can create for the community that it serves.

Sharath Bulusu, Director – Product Management, Google said, “Access to reliable credit is critical to the massive MSME sector in India. This is even more important to help businesses adapt to the altered economic landscape in the aftermath of the pandemic. We are committed to making reliable credit easy and convenient for more than 10 million merchants who use the Google Pay for Business app. Our collaboration with Indifi is a great step in this direction.”

The lending experience is designed to be simple, smooth and entirely digital. Eligible merchants on the Google Pay for Business app will see loan offers from Indifi which they can click and complete through a simple online application. Once they submit the application, Indifi evaluates multiple criteria by leveraging its API integrations to make an instant credit decision. GPay’s extensive reach of more than 10 million merchants will help accelerate Indifi’s mission of enabling easy access to finance for MSMEs across India.