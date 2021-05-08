Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is very much keen for every state in India to have their own applications for COVID-19 vaccination programme. At present, people have to register their names on CoWIN platform introduced by the central government for the national vaccination drive.









In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thackeray pointed out that the vaccination drive in Maharashtra has been “the fastest and the most efficient in the country”. “As we plan to open up vaccination for the 18 to 45 age group through the state’s procurement, the CoWIN app is seeing a sudden surge in the number of citizens wanting to register nationally. There is fear about the app malfunctioning and crashing as it did on the first day of registration of the age group,” he said. “We propose either a separate app developed by states, where the data can be shared with the Union government’s ministry of health or CoWIN app for each state, developed and assigned by the government of India.”

Thackeray said this would ensure better interface and experience for citizens who are really keen to take the vaccine shot. He also highlighted that the vaccine supply was a major challenge. “If possible, the state is willing to procure the requisite stock of vaccines in a single procurement. However, the producers do not have enough stocks. If the states are allowed to procure vaccines from other manufacturers as well, a large population would be covered in a shorter time and help reduce the impact of a possible third wave,” Thackeray said.

He also requested that the ICMR may set the medical framework for the FDAs of each state, within which various vaccines available to the world may be procured to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.