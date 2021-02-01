Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Govt rationalising customs duties on gold, silver: FM

Budget 2021-22

Govt rationalising customs duties on gold, silver: FM

Press Trust of India
Published on

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government is rationalising customs duties on gold and silver. Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, she also said customs duties on certain auto parts, solar equipment, cotton and raw silk have been raised.



On the other hand, the finance minister said customs duty on naphtha has been cut to 2.5 per cent, while exempting duty on steel scrap up to March 2022. She also proposed an infrastructure development cess on certain goods.

Also read: India’s manufacturing sector activity strengthens in January: PMI

 


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Space Plunge

Virgin Orbit set to launch space rocket via Boeing 747 aircraft

OTT

India among fastest growing mkts; will continue to invest in local content, expanding reach: Amazon Prime Video

Business

Tomar, Gadkari, Irani to participate in online Davos Agenda summit
To Top
Loading...