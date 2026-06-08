Kimi Antonelli Makes History With Stunning Monaco Grand Prix Victory

The podium result marked Lewis Hamilton’s eighth Monaco podium, equaling the legendary Ayrton Senna’s record. Max Verstappen retired early, while Lando Norris suffered another disappointing retirement due to power issues. Charles Leclerc’s hopes ended with a crash shortly after a restart, triggering another safety car period.

Kimi Antonelli delivered one of the most memorable performances of the 2026 Formula 1 season, claiming a dramatic victory at the Monaco Grand Prix (Monaco GP) after surviving red flags, safety cars, penalties, and a tense late-race restart.

The 19-year-old Mercedes driver held off seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to secure his fifth consecutive win, further strengthening his lead in the Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship.

Antonelli Holds His Nerve in Monaco Chaos

The iconic streets of Monaco provided plenty of drama as the race was interrupted by multiple incidents, including crashes involving Charles Leclerc and Lance Stroll, and a red flag due to concerns about the deteriorating track surface near the final corner.

When racing resumed for a standing start with only a handful of laps remaining, Antonelli faced immense pressure from Hamilton, who lined up alongside him on the front row.

Despite a slightly slow getaway, the Mercedes star defended his position brilliantly and maintained control through the final laps to take the chequered flag.

“I wasn’t super keen on restarting,” Antonelli admitted after the race. “But once I got away, I knew I could hold on to P1.”

Historic Record Falls

Kimi Antonelli’s triumph made Formula 1 history. At just 19 years, 9 months, and 13 days old, he became the youngest winner in Monaco GP history, breaking a record previously held by Lewis Hamilton since 2008.

The Italian also became the first driver from Italy to win Monaco since Jarno Trulli’s famous victory 22 years ago.

His dominant run of form has transformed him into the clear championship favorite, with a commanding 66-point lead at the top of the standings.

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Hamilton Secures Strong Ferrari Result

While victory slipped away, Lewis Hamilton continued Ferrari’s upward trajectory with a hard-fought second-place finish.

The British driver battled challenging tyre conditions and served a five-second penalty during the race, but still managed to secure another Monaco podium.

Hamilton praised both Antonelli and his former Mercedes team after the race.

“Congratulations to Kimi and Mercedes,” Hamilton said. “We’re making progress, but we still have work to do to reach their level.”

The podium result marked Lewis Hamilton’s eighth Monaco podium, equaling the legendary Ayrton Senna’s record.

Drama Throughout the Field

The race featured numerous twists and setbacks.

Max Verstappen retired early, while Lando Norris suffered another disappointing retirement due to power issues. Charles Leclerc’s hopes ended with a crash shortly after a restart, triggering another safety car period.

Several drivers were penalized for pit-lane speeding and safety-car infringements, creating constant changes throughout the order.

Isack Hadjar impressed with a provisional third-place finish for Racing Bulls. At the same time, Oscar Piastri, Liam Lawson, Arvid Lindblad, Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, Esteban Ocon, and Sergio Perez rounded out the top ten positions.

Championship Battle Taking Shape

With 156 points, Antonelli now sits comfortably atop the Drivers’ Championship standings ahead of Hamilton on 90 points and teammate George Russell on 88.

As Formula 1 heads deeper into the 2026 season, the young Italian continues to prove that he is no longer just the sport’s brightest prospect; he is rapidly becoming its dominant force.

After historically conquering Monaco, Antonelli has firmly established himself as Formula 1’s new prince of the streets.