Supergirl Tickets Are Finally Here — And Jason Momoa’s Lobo Is Already Stealing the Spotlight

DC Studios has officially launched advance ticket sales for Supergirl, one of the most anticipated superhero films of 2026. The announcement was confirmed by DC Studios co-chief James Gunn through social media, signaling the final countdown to the film’s theatrical release on June 26.

Directed by Craig Gillespie and based on the acclaimed graphic novel Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow by Tom King and Bilquis Evely, the film marks a major step forward for the newly established DC Universe.

With ticket sales now open, excitement continues to build among fans eager to see the next chapter of DC’s cinematic reboot.

Milly Alcock Takes Center Stage as Kara Zor-El

Rising star Milly Alcock headlines the film as Kara Zor-El, better known as Supergirl. Best known for her breakout role in House of the Dragon, Alcock steps into one of DC’s most iconic superhero roles.

Unlike previous versions of the character, this adaptation follows a more mature and battle-tested Supergirl as she embarks on an interstellar quest driven by vengeance and justice.

The film’s trailers have already generated significant attention online, accumulating tens of millions of views and helping establish Supergirl as one of the summer’s most talked-about releases.

Jason Momoa Finally Becomes Lobo

One of the film’s biggest attractions is the debut of Jason Momoa as Lobo, the fan-favorite intergalactic bounty hunter.

Momoa previously portrayed Aquaman in the former DC cinematic universe, but he has long expressed a desire to play Lobo. According to director Craig Gillespie, the casting felt like a perfect match from the beginning.

Gillespie recently revealed that he could not imagine anyone else taking on the role, while Alcock praised Momoa’s screen presence and enthusiasm for portraying the character.

For many comic book fans, Lobo’s introduction represents one of the most exciting additions to the new DC Universe.

Superman and Other Major Characters Join the Adventure

The film also features appearances from several notable characters, including a cameo from David Corenswet as Superman.

Additional cast members include Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, and Emily Beecham.

The story follows Kara as she teams up with an unlikely companion while pursuing a dangerous enemy across the galaxy, promising a blend of action, emotion, and cosmic-scale adventure.

Can Supergirl Continue DC’s Momentum?

Following the success of Superman, which helped establish the foundation of James Gunn’s new DC Universe, expectations for Supergirl are high.

Industry observers view the film as a crucial test for DC Studios’ long-term strategy. With a popular source material, a fresh lead actress, and the highly anticipated debut of Lobo, the movie is positioned to become one of the biggest comic-book releases of the year.

As advance tickets become available worldwide, DC fans are preparing for what could be the next major milestone in the studio’s evolving cinematic universe.