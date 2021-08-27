Amazon unveils voice alert feature on ‘Amazon Pay for Business’ app

Amazon Pay has announced the launch of voice notifications for the ‘Amazon Pay for Business’ app. With this launch, small businesses across India can enjoy a hassle-free experience eradicating the additional minutes spent during peak business hours waiting for notification for payments received. Initially, the feature will be available in English and Hindi.









Amazon Pay for Business app enables small merchants to manage their day-to-day transactions and simplify accepting digital payments. It is a multi-lingual app that can be downloaded by merchants across the country. They can set up their preferred language in simple steps post registering themselves as a merchant.

Speaking on the launch, Mahendra Nerurkar, CEO- Amazon Pay India, said, “Amazon Pay’s mission is to make payments trusted, convenient and rewarding. With the launch of voice notifications for merchants, we aim to make it easier for shop keepers and offline merchants to keep tabs on payment received from customers. Instead of making merchants look up their phone for notifications, the Amazon Pay app simply provides an audio confirmation of received payments, thus enabling merchants to serve their customers instead of getting distracted by checking for payments.”

Amazon Pay for Business app simplifies accepting payments for merchants as any customer can now just use their phones and make payments by scanning the Amazon Pay QR code using any UPI app. Merchants get a real-time audio notification and consolidated view of payments received.

The app is currently available on Android and will allow businesses to register themselves and start accepting digital payments by generating a unique quick response (QR) code on the app. It also offers exciting rewards for merchants on accepting transactions.

About Amazon Pay

Amazon Pay is a trusted, convenient, and rewarding way to pay for anything, anywhere on and off Amazon.in. Amazon continues to extend the convenience of Amazon Pay by making it possible for millions of cash customers to start making digital transactions and support the Government’s vision of encouraging electronic payment, leading to a less-cash society in India. Amazon Pay smoothens the customer experience of online payments at the time of placing orders with the benefit of ‘one-click’ payments leading to a faster and smoother check out process. With its cash-load feature, Amazon Pay also solves the pain point of tendering exact amount of cash at the time of delivery.