Amazon India, Flipkart Among E-Commerce Giants Served Notices for Sale of Pakistani Flags and Merchandise

Apart from selling Pakistani Flags, on May 9, the CCPA issued notices to Amazon, Flipkart, and 11 other online marketplaces for illegally listing walkie-talkies without proper licensing information or equipment type approval (ETA). The sale of such communication devices without appropriate regulation was deemed a violation of multiple laws, including the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the Indian Telegraph Act, and the Wireless Telegraphy Act.
In a stern move against the sale of foreign national symbols on Indian e-commerce platforms, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued formal notices to major online retailers, including Amazon IndiaFlipkartUbuy IndiaEtsyThe Flag Company, and The Flag Corporation, regarding the listing and sale of Pakistani flags and related merchandise. The action was publicly confirmed by Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, who criticised the sale as “insensitive” and in violation of national sentiment and legal provisions. Taking to the social media platform X, Mr. Joshi stated, “Such insensitivity will not be tolerated. E-commerce platforms are hereby directed to immediately remove all such content and adhere to national laws.”

Heightened Scrutiny Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The enforcement action comes at a time of escalated tensions between India and Pakistan, following India’s Operation Sindoor earlier this month— a targeted military operation against terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation to the Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed 26 lives on April 22. Although a ceasefire was announced on May 10, Pakistan reportedly violated the agreement within hours, reigniting concerns over national security and public sentiment.

In this sensitive context, the online sale of Pakistani national symbols sparked widespread backlash, prompting the CCPA to step in with immediate directives to the concerned companies.

Repeat Offenders in the Spotlight

This is not the first time major online platforms have come under government scrutiny. Apart from selling Pakistani Flags, on May 9, the CCPA issued notices to Amazon, Flipkart, and 11 other online marketplaces for illegally listing walkie-talkies without proper licensing information or equipment type approval (ETA). The sale of such communication devices without appropriate regulation was deemed a violation of multiple laws, including the Consumer Protection Act, 2019the Indian Telegraph Act, and the Wireless Telegraphy Act.

According to Pralhad Joshi, these unauthorised sales may pose significant threats to national security, particularly during times of heightened military operations.

Platforms Yet to Respond

As of now, Amazon India and Flipkart have not issued formal responses regarding the latest notices on the Pakistani flags merchandise. However, in response to the earlier crackdown on walkie-talkie sales, an Amazon spokesperson stated that the company is “engaging closely with stakeholders to ensure compliance with laws and regulations.”

Strengthening Regulatory Frameworks

To prevent the recurrence of such incidents, the CCPA is preparing to issue formal guidelines under Section 18(2)(l) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. These guidelines will focus on enhancing compliance, seller accountability, and consumer protection in digital marketplaces.

The government is also urging e-commerce platforms to implement stronger vetting mechanisms for third-party listings and ensure that all listed products conform to Indian laws and sensitivities.

As India’s e-commerce sector continues its rapid expansion, this latest crackdown is a clear signal that digital marketplaces will be held accountable for content and products sold on their platforms. The enforcement serves both as a warning and a call to action, prompting platforms to prioritise legal compliance and national interests over unchecked commercialisation.


