Govt introduces ‘BH’ registration series for interstate transfer of personal vehicles

To ensure seamless transfer of personal vehicles across states, the road transport ministry has come up with a new registration mark for new vehicles – Bharat Series (BH-series). In this regard, the government has notified a new vehicle registration regime that will free vehicle owners from re-registration process when they shift from one state/union territory to another.




“This vehicle registration facility under ‘Bharat series (BH-series)’ will be available on voluntary basis to defense personnel, employees of central government/ state government/ central/ state public sector undertakings and private sector companies/organisations, which have their offices in four or more states/union territories,” the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said in a statement.

This scheme, it said, will facilitate free movement of personal vehicles across states/union territories of India upon relocation.

The statement further said that an IT-based solution for vehicle registration is one such effort as “one of the pain points in the vehicle registration process that needed attention was re-registration of a vehicle while moving to another state”.

The MORTH through a “notification dated 26th August 2021, has introduced a new registration mark for new vehicles i.e. ‘Bharat series (BH-series)’. A vehicle bearing this registration mark shall not require assignment of a new registration mark when the owner of the vehicle shifts from one state to another,” the statement further explained.

Currently, a person is allowed to keep vehicle for a maximum of 12 months in any state other than the state where it is registered. The owners has to get such vehicles re-registered before the expiry of 12 months.

The new rule aims to centralise the system of re-registration of vehicles when relocating between states an easier process.


