Burkina Faso Joins Africa’s EV Revolution With New ITAOUA Electric Car Brand

In a move that could electrify West Africa’s automotive landscape, Burkina Faso has officially entered the electric vehicle (EV) market with the launch of its first locally made EV brand, ITAOUA. The debut marks a significant milestone for the landlocked nation, positioning it among the growing number of African countries pushing forward sustainable mobility solutions.

Manufactured at a high-tech facility in Ouaga 2000, one of the most modern districts in the capital, Ouagadougou, the ITAOUA EV is designed to rival global electric vehicles in performance and efficiency, while being 100% solar-powered and eco-friendly.

A 330km Range and just 30 Minutes to charge

What sets the ITAOUA EV apart from many entry-level electric vehicles is its impressive 330-kilometre range on a single charge. Even more exciting? The car can achieve this full charge in 30 minutes, a feature typically seen only in top-tier EVs from major manufacturers.

This combination of speed, range, and solar-powered capability gives ITAOUA a unique competitive edge in Africa's rapidly expanding EV market. It's a signal that innovation is not only coming from traditional global players but also from emerging African tech hubs.







Africa’s $25 Billion EV Future

The electric vehicle market across Africa is gaining momentum and value, projected to grow from $15.8 billion in 2024 to $25.4 billion by 2029, according to industry insights from Mordor Intelligence. While the EV giants—China, the U.S., and Europe—still dominate globally with a whopping 95% of 2023’s sales, Africa is beginning to carve out its share, driven by a surge in local innovation and sustainable energy investments.

Burkina Faso now joins a growing list of African nations making concrete progress in EV development and adoption. This includes South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda, Morocco, Ghana, Tanzania, Egypt, Ethiopia, Benin, and Angola, all of which have made headlines with initiatives ranging from infrastructure investments to local EV assembly lines.

Following Botswana’s Lead—and Setting a New Standard

The announcement from Burkina Faso follows closely behind Botswana’s historic launch of its first locally assembled EVs in Gaborone, developed in partnership with the Botswana Institute for Technology Research and Innovation (BITRI) and Chinese manufacturers.

With ITAOUA, Burkina Faso isn’t just catching up—it’s setting a new standard by embracing clean energy, innovation, and localised manufacturing.

Why ITAOUA Matters

In a continent where clean transportation and energy independence are both urgent needs and bold opportunities, ITAOUA represents a breakthrough. It’s more than just a vehicle—it’s a symbol of Burkina Faso’s commitment to sustainability, innovation, and self-reliance.