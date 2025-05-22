Connect with us

Spain Orders Airbnb to Remove 66,000 Listings Amid Housing Crisis and Tourist Tensions

Global News

Spain has ordered Airbnb to take down nearly 66,000 holiday rental listings that fail to comply with national regulations. The directive, issued by the Consumer Rights Ministry, marks one of the largest clampdowns on short-term rental platforms in Europe to date — and it’s sending shockwaves through the travel industry.

The Spanish government’s action is aimed at curbing the massive influx of unlicensed vacation rentals in key tourist hotspots like Madrid, Barcelona, and Andalusia, which officials say have contributed to skyrocketing rents and the displacement of local residents.

Airbnb Faces Major Blow in Spain

According to the ministry, the 65,935 listings flagged for removal were found to be noncompliant — either missing required license numbers, falsely reporting ownership details, or presenting fake or mismatched registration information. The first phase of the order requires the immediate removal of 5,800 listings, with two additional phases to follow.



Enough already with protecting those who make a business out of the right to housing,” said Consumer Minister Pablo Bustinduy, speaking to reporters on Monday. He emphasized that the government’s priority is to defend housing as a basic human right, not a commercial commodity.

Airbnb Pushes Back

Airbnb has stated it will appeal the decision, calling the ministry’s approach “indiscriminate” and claiming that some of the targeted listings may not legally require licenses at all. In a statement, the company argued that the Consumer Rights Ministry overstepped its authority, and vowed to fight the removal orders in court.

Airbnb also maintained that it had been notified of the violations months ago and had already initiated legal proceedings to contest the order — a move that has only intensified the legal battle between the global rental giant and Spain’s regulators.

Housing Protests Fuel Government Action

The crackdown comes amid growing public outcry over housing unaffordability. Tens of thousands of Spaniards have protested in recent months, demanding tighter controls on short-term rentals and more support for long-term housing solutions.

Barcelona, one of Europe’s most visited cities, announced last year that it would eliminate all of its 10,000 short-term rental licenses by 2028, an unprecedented move to reclaim residential housing stock.

In cities like Madrid, locals have increasingly blamed platforms like Airbnb for transforming neighborhoods into tourist-only zones, pricing out residents and eroding community life.

What’s Next for Hosts and Tourists?

The removal of tens of thousands of listings could dramatically reshape Spain’s travel landscape, especially for the 2025 summer tourist season. Hosts could face significant revenue losses, while tourists may struggle with fewer lodging options in prime destinations.

Meanwhile, Spain’s government says more enforcement is on the way. “This is not just about taking listings down,” Minister Bustinduy said. “It’s about restoring balance to our housing markets and protecting communities.”


Related Topics:
