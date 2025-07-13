Range Rover’s New Logo Underwhelms: A Jaguar Rebranding Déjà Vu in the Making?

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has unveiled a new motif logo for its luxury SUV division, Range Rover, and the reaction has been—well, muted at best, confused at worst. Following the polarizing debut of Jaguar’s Type 00 Concept and its abstract “Copy Nothing” branding campaign, Range Rover has now stepped into the spotlight with a minimalist, mirrored “RR” emblem. But is this sleek motif a smart visual evolution or another design misfire headed straight for the rebranding hall of shame?

A New Identity or an Identity Crisis?

According to JLR, the new “Range Rover Motif” is intended as a compact symbol, not a replacement for the familiar “Range Rover” wordmark, which is plastered across the front and rear of its luxury SUVs. The mirrored double-Rs form a checkerboard-like “Range Rover Pattern” that will eventually show up on interior materials, event signage, and speaker grills, adding “subtle sophistication” to future Range Rover electric models.







But while the design may sound refined in theory, early public response suggests a branding backfire reminiscent of Jaguar’s recent visual overhaul, which many critics slammed as vague, soulless, and lacking direction.

Subtlety or Missed Opportunity?

JLR’s luxury ambitions for Rover are clear: to separate it from its Land Rover heritage and elevate it to the level of Bentley or Mercedes-Maybach. Yet, critics argue the new motif lacks the gravitas and distinctiveness needed for a brand of such stature. One automotive analyst noted, “It looks more like a tech startup logo than a timeless automotive badge.”

In fact, comparisons to the Jaguar Type 00 branding fiasco are already circulating online. Much like Jaguar’s abstract identity shift, Rover’s new emblem is being labeled bland and uninspired, more focused on “design for design’s sake” than actual brand storytelling.

Design Confusion in the Luxury Lane

The new emblem’s utility seems questionable. If it’s only used “where the full Range Rover name doesn’t fit,” as JLR claims, is it really worth the hype? At best, it’s an auxiliary mark for labels and interiors. At worst, it’s a confusing branding distraction.

For now, the core Rover badge will remain unchanged, which is probably a relief to fans who cherish the SUV’s bold, understated lettering. Still, this branding pivot raises serious questions about JLR’s strategy moving forward, especially with the Discovery and Defender rebrands also looming.

Déjà Vu or Bold Future?

JLR is clearly attempting to inject new life into its flagship nameplates as it transitions into an electrified future. However, if the Range Rover motif is any indication, they may need to reconsider their “less is more” approach before alienating loyal customers and further muddling their brand identity.