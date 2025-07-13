Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Range Rover’s New Logo Underwhelms: A Jaguar Rebranding Déjà Vu in the Making?

Range Rover’s New Logo Underwhelms: A Jaguar Rebranding Déjà Vu in the Making? Motif

Advertising

Range Rover’s New Logo Underwhelms: A Jaguar Rebranding Déjà Vu in the Making?

Published on

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has unveiled a new motif logo for its luxury SUV division, Range Rover, and the reaction has been—well, muted at best, confused at worst. Following the polarizing debut of Jaguar’s Type 00 Concept and its abstract “Copy Nothing” branding campaign, Range Rover has now stepped into the spotlight with a minimalist, mirrored “RR” emblem. But is this sleek motif a smart visual evolution or another design misfire headed straight for the rebranding hall of shame?

A New Identity or an Identity Crisis?

According to JLR, the new “Range Rover Motif” is intended as a compact symbol, not a replacement for the familiar “Range Rover” wordmark, which is plastered across the front and rear of its luxury SUVs. The mirrored double-Rs form a checkerboard-like “Range Rover Pattern” that will eventually show up on interior materials, event signage, and speaker grills, adding “subtle sophistication” to future Range Rover electric models.



But while the design may sound refined in theory, early public response suggests a branding backfire reminiscent of Jaguar’s recent visual overhaul, which many critics slammed as vague, soulless, and lacking direction.

Subtlety or Missed Opportunity?

JLR’s luxury ambitions for Rover are clear: to separate it from its Land Rover heritage and elevate it to the level of Bentley or Mercedes-Maybach. Yet, critics argue the new motif lacks the gravitas and distinctiveness needed for a brand of such stature. One automotive analyst noted, “It looks more like a tech startup logo than a timeless automotive badge.”

In fact, comparisons to the Jaguar Type 00 branding fiasco are already circulating online. Much like Jaguar’s abstract identity shift, Rover’s new emblem is being labeled bland and uninspired, more focused on “design for design’s sake” than actual brand storytelling.

Design Confusion in the Luxury Lane

The new emblem’s utility seems questionable. If it’s only used “where the full Range Rover name doesn’t fit,” as JLR claims, is it really worth the hype? At best, it’s an auxiliary mark for labels and interiors. At worst, it’s a confusing branding distraction.

For now, the core Rover badge will remain unchanged, which is probably a relief to fans who cherish the SUV’s bold, understated lettering. Still, this branding pivot raises serious questions about JLR’s strategy moving forward, especially with the Discovery and Defender rebrands also looming.

Déjà Vu or Bold Future?

JLR is clearly attempting to inject new life into its flagship nameplates as it transitions into an electrified future. However, if the Range Rover motif is any indication, they may need to reconsider their “less is more” approach before alienating loyal customers and further muddling their brand identity.


Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Drake Covers Up LeBron James Tattoo, Honors Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Amid Fallout Kendrick Lamar Not Like Us Wireless Festival

Drake Covers Up LeBron James Tattoo, Honors Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Amid Fallout
By July 14, 2025
Christian Horner’s F1 Exit: Massive Net Worth, Geri Halliwell’s Telling Moves, and Ferrari Speculation Swirl Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner’s F1 Exit: Massive Net Worth, Geri Halliwell’s Telling Moves, and Ferrari Speculation Swirl
By July 13, 2025
Trump Threatens to Strip Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship — But Legal Experts Say He Can’t Elon Musk Donald Trump US Citizenship

Trump Threatens to Strip Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship — But Legal Experts Say He Can’t
By July 13, 2025
Bryce Hall Calls Out 50 Cent After $5M Lawsuit Over ‘Skillhouse’ Horror Movie

Bryce Hall Calls Out 50 Cent After $5M Lawsuit Over ‘Skillhouse’ Horror Movie
By July 14, 2025
Drake Covers Up LeBron James Tattoo, Honors Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Amid Fallout Kendrick Lamar Not Like Us Wireless Festival

Drake Covers Up LeBron James Tattoo, Honors Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Amid Fallout
By July 14, 2025
Karl Urban Bids Emotional Farewell as ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Wraps: “What a Farkin Ride” Billy Butcher Hughie Jack Quaid Eric Kripke Antony Starr Homelander

Karl Urban Bids Emotional Farewell as ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Wraps: “What a Farkin Ride”
By July 13, 2025
Range Rover’s New Logo Underwhelms: A Jaguar Rebranding Déjà Vu in the Making? Motif

Range Rover’s New Logo Underwhelms: A Jaguar Rebranding Déjà Vu in the Making?
By July 14, 2025
Borderlands 4 Reveals Brutal New Siren Vex in Gory Trailer—and Fans Are Already Sold

Borderlands 4 Reveals Brutal New Siren Vex in Gory Trailer—and Fans Are Already Sold
By July 11, 2025
Ferrari Loses Trademark Lawsuit in Malaysia Over Local Energy Drink’s ‘Wee Power’ Horse Logo Sunrise-Mark Sdn Bhd Trademark horse

Ferrari Loses Trademark Lawsuit in Malaysia Over Local Energy Drink’s ‘Wee Power’ Horse Logo
By July 10, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
Borderlands 4 Reveals Brutal New Siren Vex in Gory Trailer—and Fans Are Already Sold

Borderlands 4 Reveals Brutal New Siren Vex in Gory Trailer—and Fans Are Already Sold
By July 11, 2025
Linda Yaccarino Resigns as CEO of X, Capping Tumultuous Tenure Under Elon Musk xAI Grok

Linda Yaccarino Resigns as CEO of X, Capping Tumultuous Tenure Under Elon Musk
By July 10, 2025
NASA Spots Rare Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Racing Through Our Solar System

NASA Spots Rare Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Racing Through Our Solar System
By July 9, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge Donald trump Climate Change

New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge
By July 10, 2025
Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+ Big Beautiful Bill Climate Change Donald Trump Budget Cuts

Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+
By July 8, 2025
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
By June 20, 2025
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

Amazon Prime Video

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling Chicago O’Hare Paris to Chicago on Air France Flight AF136 Charles de Gaulle Airport

Aviation

Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling
Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch

Metal

Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch
To Top
Loading...