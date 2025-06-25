ZELIO E-Mobility to Launch Facelifted Logix Cargo E-Scooter With 120 km Range in July 2025

India’s last-mile delivery segment, ZELIO E-Mobility, one of the country’s fastest-growing electric two-wheeler brands, is set to launch the facelifted version of its cargo e-scooter, Logix, in July 2025.

The new Logix is designed explicitly for gig workers, delivery professionals, and small business owners, offering improved performance, increased range, and practical enhancements that aim to boost daily productivity while keeping operating costs low.

More Power, Longer Range, Zero Emissions

Powered by an efficient 60/72V BLDC motor, the upgraded Logix offers a top speed of 25 km/h and an extended range of 120 km per charge, a significant jump from the earlier model’s 90 km. This impressive range is achieved while consuming just 1.5 units of electricity per full charge, making it one of the most energy-efficient electric scooters in its category.

With a load capacity of 150 kg, the new Logix is built tough for high-volume urban deliveries. It will be available in two color variants—Grey and Green—and features a redesigned front fascia that enhances durability and street presence.







Built for India’s Hardest Workers

Kunal Arya, Co-Founder and Managing Director of ZELIO E-Mobility Ltd., emphasized the vehicle’s mission-driven development: “The facelifted Logix represents our focused effort to support and empower the backbone of India’s delivery and logistics network. With improved range, a sturdier design, and continued operational efficiency, this model is built to serve those who keep our economy moving.”

He added that the Logix isn’t just a scooter—it’s a productivity partner, purpose-built to reduce costs and increase reliability for India’s ever-growing fleet of delivery professionals.

Scaling Sustainably

Since its inception in 2021, ZELIO has established itself as a formidable player in the electric two-wheeler market. With over 200,000 satisfied riders and a dealership network covering more than 400 cities, the company is marching toward its goal of reaching 1,000 dealerships by the end of 2025.

With the Indian logistics and gig economy sectors witnessing explosive growth, ZELIO’s commitment to sustainable mobility couldn’t come at a better time.