PickMyWork, a gig platform that assists digital businesses to acquire end users (individual users and merchants), has proficiently impacted 400k gig workers since its inception. In just over three years since its foundation, PickMyWork has built a strong network of gig workers and merchants as part of its agent network, supporting its client base to grow rapidly at a rate of 20-25 percent month after month.

PickMyWork is expanding its marketplace to capture businesses that can utilize its one-stop shop for their variable resourcing demands and benefit from the pay-per-outcome model. With the primary goal of leveraging the opportunities presented by the rise of the gig economy in India, the platform is aiming to reach 20 lakh users in the next calendar year. Furthermore, with thousands of gig workers relying solely on PickMyWork for income, the platform intends to facilitate income worth 25 crore to 15 lakh gig workers in the upcoming fiscal.









“In the years ahead, our strategy is to support the gig workforce economy and generate jobs for thousands and thousands of independent professionals. Since the future of workspace is digital, fueled by gig workers who prefer to work remotely on flexible projects, we are motivated to empower our workers with the appropriate tools and training on a regular basis. Moreover, we are pleased by the comprehensiveness of our offering and the diversity of clients served on our platform, and we will continue to deploy new talent to expand aggressively in new markets,” said Vidyarthi Baddireddy, CEO, PickMyWork.

PickMyWork’s platform was specifically configured to expand at a faster rate alongside the thriving gig economy. In emerging markets, like India, the gig economy still has ample room for unprecedented growth as it gains more social acceptance. “We are effectively bridging the skill-earnings gap by maintaining a steady pool of certified workforce which assists clients in breaking down their complex operational needs to repeatable tasks or gigs, allowing them to blitz-scale their business as per their requirements. We have already established a presence in major Indian markets and following our current growth rate, we will cover the entire country in the next five years,” said Kajal Malik, Chief Sales Officer, PickMyWork.

PickMyWork’s user-friendly platform is freely available via smartphone, and interested candidates can register, complete sales gigs, and get paid per gig. Many consumer tech companies are partnering with PickMyWork for better ROI and faster results in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, where businesses face challenges to navigate deeper into the market. PickMyWork’s clients have experienced 100 to 300 per cent customer growth in the first six months of listing on the platform.

The Gurugram-based startup has worked with 25 clients, including Meesho, IndusInd Bank, Flipkart, Amazon Pay, Freecharge, and Airtel Payments Bank. PickMyWork’s app guarantees a gig worker up to three times the earnings per hour of effort when compared to other gig work platforms, with a model that is one-tenth the cost of online marketing or having in-house sales teams for internet companies.

Gurugram, Haryana-based, PickMyWork is a gig platform that helps digital companies acquire end customers including shops for their products through a Pay-per-task model at a very low CAC. Incepted by three friends who are now its co-founders, Kajal Malik, Vidyarthi Baddireddy, and Utsav Bhattacharjee, founded PickMyWork in 2019. With Indian youth primed to complete delivery gigs for Food Delivery / Hyperlocal apps like Swiggy, Zomato, Big Basket and earn commissions, the founders created PickMyWork, a pay-per-sale gig platform, where sales gigs could be completed for internet companies with the promise of 3X earnings/hour of effort compared to delivery gigs.