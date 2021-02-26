Sterling and Wilson forms JV with Enel X to enter electric mobility segment in India

Shapoorji Pallonji group firm, Sterling and Wilson Pvt Ltd has formed a joint venture with Enel X, a subsidiary of Enel Group, to enter into the electric mobility segment in India by setting up charging infrastructure. SWPL has signed a 50-50 joint venture with Enel X to launch and create world-class electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the Indian sub-continent and provide products and software platforms, the company said in a statement on Friday. Commenting on the development, Sterling Generators Pvt Ltd CEO Sanjay Jadhav said the joint venture with Enel X will provide end-to-end services for electric vehicle charging stations across India.









“The quick electric charger will be a game-changer for the EV sector in the country and is in line with the national vision to combat fossil fuel pollution and associated climate change through accelerated electrification of private and public transportation as a prime lever,” he added. The JV will help create direct and indirect employment through local manufacturing and operations and maintenance services of the charging infrastructure, Jadhav said. Enel X CEO Francesco Venturini said the partnership represents an important step forward in the company’s energy transition strategy. “We are leading the spread of electric mobility in several global markets, including Europe and North America and we are thrilled to work with Sterling and Wilson, marking our entry into the Indian market,” he added.

Venturini further said, “we will support the JV by bringing electric mobility solutions to market that are fit for local needs, accessible, and convenient for all drivers, significantly contributing to the decarbonization of the transport sector across India and subsequently South East Asia.” The joint venture between Sterling and Wilson and Enel X will be incorporated on April 1, 2021 and will start operating from the second quarter of 2021. Through the partnership, SWPL will introduce Enel X’s Juice family of high-tech, digital, and smart DC as well as fast AC electrical vehicle chargers that already have worldwide recognition, adjusted to the needs of the Indian consumer, the statement said. The JV will offer customers the option to choose how, where, and when to charge their car, potentially selecting the most efficient time for charging, thus making the charging experience fully controllable, easy, and convenient, it added.