Etrio launches E-Lease for its Made in India EV Touro Mini

Etrio has launched an attractive leasing model, E-Lease, for its newly launched completely Made-in-India cargo three-wheeler EV Touro Mini, with an easy monthly rental starting from just Rs 6,300 per month for a tenure of three years.

The three-wheeler segment has been the front runner in India’s all-electric mobility vision by contributing over 90% of overall Electric Vehicle Sales. However, the majority of the same has been led by the unorganized e-rickshaw market with lead-acid batteries, poor build quality, numerous breakdowns and lack of stability of the product. Touro Mini is the signature low-speed e-auto designed by Etrio that aims to set a new benchmark amongst the e-rickshaws and e-loaders in the market.









Deepak MV, Co-founder & CEO, Etrio, said Touro Mini has been a quite successful launch and the company is overwhelmed by the responses received for the product. “We have worked on numerous pilots with key clients ranging from Amplus EV, Zypp Electric, Lithion Power and others. The positive feedback on the product has reinforced our belief in significant value addition to the last-mile delivery market. Since the launch, we have been continuously getting numerous inquiries for easy financing of our vehicles. E-Lease will provide a hassle-free ownership experience for key enterprise consumers by being asset-light in their books and propel Touro Mini to become an undisputed market leader. We are also ready with the Touro Mini Passenger variant which will be introduced through our Dealer channel.”

It has adopted rigorous design principles for developing a fully Made in India Touro Mini. It creates a new benchmark by addressing every customer concern ranging from stability, driveability, durability and real-world performance. This truly makes it a Made in India e-Auto.

Touro Mini is available in all the leading cities in India. With a powerful certified range of 100 km on a single charge, this vehicle could carry a payload of up to 350 kgs. Touro Mini comes with an unmatched warranty of three years or one lakh km for its lithium-ion battery pack with convenient buy-back options. This coupled with a three year or 60000 km powertrain warranty makes the vehicle truly electric and completely maintenance-free. Touro Mini cargo and passenger lithium-ion variants are available starting at a price of 1.87 lacs (ex-showroom).

This is built on a proprietary monocoque chassis structure for longer shelf life, which has been uniquely engineered in a way to have a low center of gravity thereby providing enhanced stability. Etrio’s in-house manufactured aluminium brake drums along with 4×8 tyre aid in superior road grip. An in-house developed rear axle with multiple bearings on each side ensures extremely high motor efficiencies. One of the fundamental problems of ineffective braking and high brake pad replacement in this segment is addressed by a complete hydraulic braking system. The trailing link suspension with helical spring and shock absorber ensure a smooth and stable ride compared to telescopic suspensions used in standard e-rickshaws. A complete sheet metal body ensures a high degree of strength coupled with cost-effective maintenance.

All electric components are equipped with advanced CAN communication to ensure sophisticated automotive-grade performance and accurate data logging. All Touro Mini’s are equipped with an informative user-friendly best in class digital cluster. Touro Mini is run by a highly efficient BLDC motor. The lithium-ion variant comes with a state of art battery architecture to ensure higher product life and also addresses the issue of range anxiety in customers. Charging a Touro Mini is as simple as charging a smartphone. The vehicle comes with a portable charger making it easy to charge anywhere including your home using a regular 15 A socket.

Touro Mini also comes with an optional telematics unit which aids in cloud-based GPS tracking along with health check parameters of the vehicle via the Etrio app available on Google Playstore. A spacious driver cabin equipped with multiple storage compartments increases the utility by multiple-folds. Dual headlamps, dual-tone seat, and bull-inspired front grille adds to the aesthetics of the vehicle. All Touro Mini’s come loaded with optional accessories ranging from mobile charging socket, first aid kit, bottle holder, fire extinguisher, etc.