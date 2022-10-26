Innovative EdTech platform, RISE, has collaborated with Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s KM Munshi Institute of Advanced Studies (KMMIAS) to launch a new PG Program in Business Analytics.



Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan is one of the oldest educational groups in the country and the newly set up K M Munshi Institute of Advanced Studies (KMMIAS) in the name of its founder, at its Navi Mumbai Kendra is aimed to be the leading skill-building higher education institute in the country. Supporting this, the institute has introduced this unique 11-month program designed for both fresh graduates and working professionals. The course will help students to work on various industry and capstone projects. They will benefit from academic mentorship, peer-to-peer learning opportunities, comprehensive career assistance, live lectures by industry professionals, and self-paced learning.









The PG program will host eleven modules where various tools and subjects related to business analytics will be taught. The entire curriculum has been designed to empower students with advanced working knowledge of analytical platforms like Python, SPSS, MySQL workbench, along with analytical tools like Microsoft Excel, Tableau, Orange, Power BI

Speaking on the new course, Hon. Dean and Director, Dr A K Sen Gupta, KMMIAS, said, “We are sure the proposed collaborative programs with RISE in different emerging and relevant skills will be the right platform for young Indians to be in. These will be absolutely needed for leaders of tomorrow with Indian ethos.” The students will also benefit from two industry internships of 4 weeks each as part of the curriculum- one will be during mid-term and the other at the time of completion of the program. The PG Program in Business Analytics by RISE aims to develop students into industry-ready professionals to take on the challenges of the corporate world.

“We are happy to have partnered with Bhavan’s K M Munshi Institute of Advanced Studies, one of the oldest and premier cultural and educational groups in the country, for a PG Program in Business Analytics – a hybrid program for graduates and working professionals who want to foray into this domain, giving them access to high-tech classroom facilities, curriculum and industry-led pedagogy, to foster them toward successful career opportunities,” commented Gaurav Bhatia, CEO at RISE.

Khyaati Jain, VP Operations and Strategy at RISE further added, “we are sure this partnership will holistically transform learning, thinking and careers to nurture young minds and professionals alike, towards lifelong success.” KM Munshi Institute of Advanced Studies (KMMIAS) and RISE will also provide placement guarantees to all the students with well-known names in the corporate world.

Founded in April 2021, RISE has been set up with a mission to encourage and empower students across cities, strata, and societies to be socially and culturally aware leaders of the world. The startup offers PG Programs in Business Analytics, Data Science, and AIML in collaboration with KPMG in India; PG Programs in FinTech and Finance & Accounting with Grant Thornton; PG Program in Marketing Research with Aeon Research, endorsed by MRSI; and PG Program in Cybersecurity with Thrive DX SaaS. RISE also offers a course in Public Policy with Analytics, and a Global MBA program in collaboration with SRH Mobile University(Germany). Besides, and more significantly, RISE also provides scholarships for women in tech and discounted courses for the underprivileged.