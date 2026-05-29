Man Arrested Over Alleged Threats Targeting Erika Kirk Ahead of Turning Point USA Event

Authorities in Texas have arrested a man accused of making violent threats against conservative activist Erika Kirk and an upcoming Turning Point USA event in San Antonio.

The arrest comes ahead of the organization’s Women’s Leadership Summit, where Erika Kirk is expected to appear as a featured speaker. Organizers say the event is scheduled to welcome more than 2,500 attendees between June 5 and June 7.

According to local reports, the suspect, identified as Jacob Wenske, was taken into custody early Thursday and charged with making terroristic threats.

Alleged Threats Prompt Swift Law Enforcement Response

Investigators say Jacob Wenske allegedly made statements referencing violence against the event, including threats involving bombing the gathering and comments targeting Christian nationalists.

The San Antonio Police Department and the FBI reportedly coordinated in the investigation that led to the arrest.

Turning Point USA released a statement thanking law enforcement agencies for their rapid response and emphasizing that the organization takes all threats seriously.

“Turning Point USA takes all threats seriously, and we work closely with law enforcement at all levels to respond to and resolve any threats,” the organization said. “We refuse to let threats silence us.”

Authorities confirmed the suspect is currently being held on a combined bond of $120,000.

Erika Kirk Steps Into Leadership Role

Erika Kirk became a more prominent public figure following the death of her husband, conservative commentator and activist Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot during an on-campus event in Utah earlier this year.

Following his death, Erika Kirk assumed a larger leadership role within Turning Point USA and has continued appearing at political and activist gatherings nationwide.

The organization has remained in the national spotlight in recent months, with heightened security concerns surrounding several of its events.

Reports indicate that Kirk had previously withdrawn from another public appearance after threats of violence surfaced.

Political Tensions and Security Concerns Continue

The alleged threats reflect growing concerns surrounding political extremism and security at high-profile public events across the United States.

Political organizations on both sides of the ideological spectrum have faced increasing threats, leading to stronger security measures and closer cooperation with federal authorities.

Turning Point USA, known for its conservative activism and campus outreach initiatives, has frequently been the center of political controversy and protests since its founding.

Supporters argue the organization promotes free speech and conservative values, while critics have accused it of fueling political division.

Event Expected to Proceed as Planned

Despite the security scare, organizers say the Women’s Leadership Summit in San Antonio will continue as scheduled.

The multi-day gathering is expected to feature speeches, networking events, and discussions focused on politics, culture, leadership, and activism.

Turning Point USA said the arrest demonstrates that threats against public gatherings are being treated seriously and that safety remains a top priority for attendees and speakers alike.