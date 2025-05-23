Continental Coffee Launches Lemon Iced Tea Premix, Taps Into India’s Growing Beverage Market

Continental Coffee—one of India’s leading beverage brands and a subsidiary of CCL Products (India) Ltd.—has officially entered the iced tea segment by launching its first Lemon Iced Tea Premix under “Continental THIS.” With this launch, CCL makes a bold foray into the ready-to-mix cold beverage market, marking a strategic pivot beyond its traditional coffee stronghold and into one of the fastest-growing beverage trends in India.

A Cool Innovation for a Hot Market

Available in two convenient sizes—a 400g family-size pouch and a 140g stick pack (10g x 14 sticks)—the Lemon Iced Tea Premix is designed for both individual refreshment and group indulgence. The product will be widely accessible across general trade, modern retail chains, and top e-commerce and quick commerce platforms such as Amazon, Big Basket, Blinkit, Swiggy, and Zepto.

With India’s summer temperatures soaring, the timing couldn’t be more perfect.







“Many Indian households grew up with lime-based summer coolers like Rasna and Rooh Afza, but Lemon Iced Tea hasn’t been part of the home culture,” said Raja Chakraborty, Chief Marketing Officer at Continental Coffee. “We saw an opportunity to fill that gap with a product that’s café-style, easy to make, and tailor-made for Indian preferences.”

The ready-to-drink iced tea category has long thrived in cafes and restaurants, but home consumption is booming, especially among Gen Z and millennials who crave variety and convenience. The Lemon Iced Tea Premix blends familiar flavors with modern refreshment, offering an instant, no-fuss solution for a cooling drink at any time.

“Our consumers are exploring everything from cold brews to kombuchas when they step out,” said Preetam Patnaik, Head of Marketing at Continental Coffee. “With our new premix, they can now bring that same refreshment home, in seconds.”

Perfectly Positioned for the Indian Summer

The Continental THIS Lemon Iced Tea is more than just a seasonal gimmick. It reflects a strategic expansion of CCL’s beverage offerings, which already include popular brands like Continental Xtra, Malgudi, and Greenbird. As the third-largest coffee brand in India, CCL is leveraging its manufacturing scale and distribution expertise to ensure that its new iced tea line reaches every corner of the country.

This move also signals a shift in consumer preferences, as Indian buyers increasingly look for cool, caffeine-free, easy-to-prepare drinks beyond traditional chai or instant coffee.