Jeff Bezos Slams NYC School Spending and Blasts Mayor Zohran Mamdani Over Tax Policies

Jeff Bezos launched a sharp public attack on Zohran Mamdani during a televised interview this week, criticizing New York City’s public school spending and warning that the city’s economic policies could damage growth and innovation.

The billionaire founder of Amazon compared New York City’s education system to a dysfunctional business operation, arguing that massive spending increases have failed to improve outcomes for students or teachers.

His remarks quickly sparked political backlash and reignited debate over taxes, public education, and wealth inequality in New York City.

Bezos Compares NYC Schools to a Broken Amazon

Speaking during an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Jeff Bezos criticized the city’s reported $43 billion education budget and mocked the school system’s effectiveness despite its enormous spending.

“If we ran Amazon the way New York City runs their school system, your packages would take six weeks to arrive,” Bezos said. “We’d charge you a $100 delivery fee, and when the package finally showed up, it would probably be the wrong item.”

Jeff Bezos argued that New York spends roughly $44,000 per student annually, significantly higher than many other major U.S. cities, while still struggling with declining enrollment and disappointing academic performance.

According to Jeff Bezos, much of the money is being absorbed by bureaucracy rather than directly helping teachers or students.

“None of this money is getting to the teachers,” he claimed during the interview.

I know a few teachers in Queens who would beg to differ. https://t.co/JEnRnM2xII — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) May 20, 2026

Mamdani Fires Back on Social Media

Mayor Zohran Mamdani quickly responded after Jeff Bezos questioned whether higher taxes on billionaires would actually benefit ordinary New Yorkers.

The mayor, who has promoted progressive tax policies targeting wealthy property owners and corporations, replied on social media that he knows “a few teachers in Queens who would beg to differ.”

The exchange marks the latest clash between New York’s business elite and Zohran Mamdani’s democratic socialist administration, which has drawn criticism from Wall Street executives and major investors over proposed wealth taxes and expanded social spending programs.

Jeff Bezos specifically criticized what he described as a political strategy focused on blaming wealthy individuals rather than addressing deeper structural problems in education and affordability.

Bezos Defends Tax Position and Economic Philosophy

During the interview, Jeff Bezos also defended his own tax contributions and argued that the U.S. tax system should provide greater relief for lower-income Americans.

He suggested that people struggling financially should pay no federal taxes at all, saying the bottom half of earners currently contribute only a small percentage of total tax revenue but still face financial pressure.

“We live in the wealthiest country in the world,” Bezos said. “When people are starting out and struggling, stop taxing them.”

The billionaire also reflected on his own upbringing, discussing how his adoptive father immigrated from Cuba and how his mother raised him as a teenager before he eventually built one of the world’s most valuable companies.

Bezos Family Expands Education Investments

The heated political exchange came shortly after the Bezos family pledged up to $150 million toward early childhood education efforts in New York City.

The donation includes support for anti-poverty initiatives and expanded childcare programs through the Robin Hood charitable organization, which recently launched a major fundraising campaign aimed at addressing affordability challenges in the city.

Despite criticizing City Hall’s management of public education, Bezos insisted that improving opportunities for struggling families remains one of his top priorities.

The public feud between Jeff Bezos and Zohran Mamdani is likely to continue as debates over taxes, education spending, and economic inequality intensify across New York City.