Unilever Acquires Viral Men’s Grooming Brand Dr. Squatch, Plans Global Expansion

FMCG

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

In a major move to dominate the fast-growing men’s grooming market, Unilever has announced its acquisition of Dr. Squatch, the cult-favorite personal care brand known for its natural soaps, body washes, and clever, meme-worthy marketing. The deal, unveiled this week by Unilever PLC, brings one of the most disruptive players in the men’s personal care industry under the wing of a global powerhouse. Although financial details were not disclosed, the acquisition is expected to close later this year, pending receipt of regulatory approvals.

Founded with a mission to “inspire and educate men to be happier and healthier,” Dr. Squatch quickly made a name for itself through bold social media campaigns, viral YouTube ads, and partnerships with influencers. It tapped into a growing demand for natural, high-performance grooming products for men—free from harsh chemicals and loaded with unique scents like “Pine Tar,” “Bay Rum,” and “Deep Sea Goats Milk.”

Dr. Squatch CEO Josh Friedman expressed excitement over the next phase of growth: “Our mission at Dr. Squatch is just getting started. With Unilever, we now have the resources and reach to amplify our message and bring high-quality, natural products to more consumers around the world.”



Currently, Dr. Squatch sells through direct-to-consumer channels, online platforms, and select retail stores across North America and Europe. With Unilever’s global infrastructure and market penetration, the brand is now poised to expand far beyond its current footprint.

Fabian Garcia, President of Unilever Personal Care, welcomed this soap brand acquisition with enthusiasm: “Dr. Squatch has built a loyal community by connecting directly with men through digital-first strategies and quality products. We’re excited to scale the brand internationally and strengthen our men’s personal care portfolio.”

The acquisition signals a strategic shift for Unilever, which has been actively broadening its appeal to younger, more health-conscious male consumers. With Dr. Squatch’s strong brand equity and Gen Z–friendly voice, the move positions Unilever to lead in a space where authenticity and natural ingredients matter.

Industry analysts note that this acquisition mirrors a broader trend of legacy brands absorbing DTC (direct-to-consumer) disruptors. Like Dollar Shave Club and Native before it, Dr. Squatch now joins the ranks of once-independent grooming brands bought up by conglomerates seeking to stay relevant in a crowded and competitive space.

While fans may worry about the impact of the acquisition on product quality or branding, both companies have reassured customers that Dr. Squatch will maintain its quirky identity and commitment to natural ingredients.

For now, soap enthusiasts can expect bigger things—and possibly international product launches, increased retail availability, and new collaborations. What began as a bathroom shelf underdog just got promoted to the global stage.


