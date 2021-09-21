Ramanan Ramanathan associates with incubation arm of IIM Bangalore

After a glorious stint as the First Mission Director of the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and Additional Secretary at NITI Aayog and SVP TCS, MD & CEO CMC, Mr. Ramanan Ramanathan will also be associated as a Fellow at NSRCEL―the incubation arm of IIM Bangalore. Here, Mr Ramanan will be advising NSRCEL startups and will be guiding NSRCEL teams with his experience and knowledge to help them scale new heights.









“I am extremely delighted to welcome Mr Ramanan’s association as an NSRCEL Fellow, where with his exceptional skills and expertise, he will help our dynamic teams to learn, progress and achieve new milestones. We are elated and excited to have him with us and we are looking forward to working with him,” said Anand Sri Ganesh, Chief Operating Officer, NSRCEL.

As the Mission Director of AIM, Ramanan has been instrumental in the launch and execution of several nationwide innovation and entrepreneurship initiatives resulting in establishment of over 10k Atal Tinkering Labs schools nationwide with above 8700 currently operational in more than 650 districts giving an access to 4 million students to innovative technologies like 3D printers, robotics, IOT, electronics and do-it-yourself kits. He has also been the key pillar behind taking Atal Incubation Centers across the country, setting up Atal Community Innovation Centers especially in tier-2 cities, and launching Atal New India Challenges, ARISE Challenges to give boost to Make in India MSME initiatives. He is also responsible for coming up with one of the largest Mentors of Change networks with over 5000+ mentors nationwide to mentor school students and startups.

“I feel honoured to be associated with NSRCEL as a Fellow. NSRCEL is successfully nurturing and supporting rising entrepreneurs through various programs for the growth of India’s startup ecosystem. I am looking forward to utilising this association to help and support young and dynamic minds with my experience, knowledge and learnings to help them achieve their entrepreneurial dreams,” said Mr Ramanan.

Ramanan joined TCS in 1981 graduating from IIT Mumbai in Electrical Engg. and played an instrumental role in the growth of TCS. He is a Harvard Business School Alumni (HBS AMP187), accredited in Sustainability Leadership by Cambridge University and has an Hon. Doctorate awarded by Gujarat Law Society. Ramanan was awarded the 2019 National Digitalist of the year by SAP-MINT, the 2020 Outstanding National Public Service Award by Confederation of MSME. He received most “Valuable CEO awards’ ‘ from Businessworld India twice in a row, Asia Outstanding CEO award from CMO Asia, Singapore, Rajiv Gandhi Shiromani and Indira Gandhi Sadhbhavana awards.

Ramanan is Lifetime Chair of HBS AMP187, Board member of Israel India Innovation forum, eSamshiksa, Unnati GOI initiatives, Chair of New Zealand Trade Enterprises Beachheads, Board Member of Indo US Technology Trade forum ( IUSTTF), Indo US AI Committee, & Fmr Member of Tata Group Innovation Forum.