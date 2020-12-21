Eatfit rehauls brand identity, unveils new logo, mascot and exciting healthy menu

Purple Mango has helped Eatfit, one of India’s largest healthy food platforms, undergo a 360-degree brand transformation. The brand makeover features an entirely new logo, tagline, a cool mascot and a refreshing new menu with indulgent options.









Having reached over 2 million customers through its app, aggregator, QSR, café, and corporate businesses, Eatfit decided to seek feedback from nearly 1000 customers to facilitate its transition. The company’s interaction with its huge customer base led it to discover that people not only want healthier options today, but that they also want food that makes them happy.

Eatfit, in its quest to explore the emotion between people and their food, and elicit happiness from its customers, decided to revamp its image. The healthy food platform wants to project not just health, but also healthy food that gives one immense joy. Its new logo aims to build on the ‘Healthy Made Happier’ insight which also extends to their new menu.

Gokul Kandhi, Head of Business – Eatfit, said the core team has been talking to their customers for a while now, to get maximum information and feedback as possible. “This helped us understand them better and try to create something which is in line with what our customers actually want from us,” he explained. “In our new avatar, we want to evoke happiness while remaining true to our wholesome and health-focused roots. Our revamped brand assets capture this spirit perfectly and we are glad to have worked on this with Purple Mango, our brand agency.”

Reuben Thomas, Partner – Purple Mango, said they were very clear that the identity will come from strong customer insights. “We were part of a lot of conversations and this really helped us give shape to it. We wanted to bring out a cool swag to an honest brand. Every design element was deliberated with care to build this new identity.”