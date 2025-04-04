Connect with us

Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
In a major breakthrough for ophthalmic care, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., India’s leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has launched an innovative Ripasudil-Timolol combination therapy for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. The DCGI-approved formulation marks a significant advancement in eye disease management, making Akums the first Indian CDMO to receive approval for this pioneering treatment.

A Revolutionary Step in Glaucoma Treatment

Glaucoma is the second leading cause of irreversible but preventable blindness worldwide, and India alone accounts for 23.5% of the global burden. It is the third most common cause of vision impairment in India, after cataracts and refractive errors.

Ocular hypertension, a condition characterized by elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) without optic nerve damage, is closely linked to glaucoma. Since high IOP is a major risk factor for glaucoma, managing both conditions effectively is crucial for preventing vision loss.

The newly launched Ripasudil-Timolol combination therapy offers a dual mechanism of action for superior IOP control:

Ripasudil enhances the outflow of aqueous humor through the trabecular meshwork, facilitating fluid drainage.

Timolol reduces aqueous humor production, decreasing fluid buildup and lowering eye pressure.

This synergistic approach results in greater and sustained IOP reduction compared to single-drug treatments, making it a more effective option for patients.

A Patient-Friendly Approach to Glaucoma Management

One of the biggest challenges in glaucoma treatment is patient adherence to medication regimens. Managing multiple eye drops daily can be difficult, leading to inconsistent treatment and disease progression.

The Ripasudil-Timolol combination simplifies this by combining two effective medications into a single-drop formulation. This enhanced convenience can improve patient compliance and ultimately lead to better treatment outcomes.

Speaking on the launch, Sanjeev Jain, Managing Director of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., stated: “This innovation integrates two distinct mechanisms of action to improve glaucoma treatment. By enhancing efficacy and ease of use, we aim to offer a more practical and patient-friendly solution. Our focus is on better clinical outcomes, reducing disease progression, and ultimately improving the quality of life for those affected. With a patient-first approach and a commitment to ‘Make in India,’ we continue to develop high-quality solutions that align with global standards.”

World Hypertension Day 2021: Managing high blood pressure during Covid-19 pandemic

Bridging the Healthcare Gap in India

India has approximately 11.9 million glaucoma patients, making effective treatment a critical healthcare priority. The introduction of the Ripasudil-Timolol combination ensures greater accessibility to advanced treatment, helping patients manage the disease more effectively.

Sandeep Jain, Managing Director of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., emphasized the significance of the launch “With the rising prevalence of glaucoma in India, introducing therapies that enhance efficacy and patient compliance is crucial. This launch marks a significant step in making high-quality and effective treatment more accessible.”

Ensuring Broad Availability with Advanced Manufacturing

To ensure a consistent supply of this breakthrough therapy, Akums will leverage its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. The company remains committed to delivering high-quality, affordable, and globally compliant pharmaceutical solutions that benefit both patients and healthcare providers.


