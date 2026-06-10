Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Lioness’ Season 3 Gets August Premiere Date on Paramount+

Taylor Sheridan’s hit espionage drama Lioness finally has a release date to mark on their calendars. Paramount+ has confirmed that Season 3 of the acclaimed thriller will premiere on August 2, 2026, bringing back its star-studded cast led by Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman.

The series, which has become one of Paramount+’s most-watched original productions, continues its blend of international intrigue, covert operations, and personal sacrifice. With new threats emerging and loyalties tested, Taylor Sheridan, with Season 3, promises to raise the stakes for the CIA’s elite Lioness program.

What to Expect From ‘Lioness’ Season 3

According to the official synopsis, the upcoming Lioness season 3 will focus on a dangerous web of hidden networks, foreign operatives, and personal betrayals.

Joe, played by Zoe Saldaña, finds herself balancing her responsibilities as a CIA operative while protecting the people closest to her. As mysterious enemies begin operating from the shadows, familiar patterns emerge, and trusted connections start to disappear.

Guided by Kaitlyn Meade, portrayed by Nicole Kidman, and Byron Westfield, played by Michael Kelly, Joe faces a growing conflict that extends beyond the battlefield and into her personal life. The new season explores how modern espionage increasingly blurs the line between professional duty and personal survival.

Season 2 Set the Stage for Bigger Threats

The second season pushed the Lioness program into even more dangerous territory. The CIA’s efforts to combat terrorism moved closer to home as Joe, Kaitlyn, and Byron recruited a new operative to infiltrate an emerging threat.

As the pressure intensified, Joe was forced to confront the emotional and personal costs of leading high-risk missions. The season ended with lingering questions about future threats, setting up what could be the most intense chapter yet.

Lioness Season 3 appears ready to build on those developments, introducing new enemies while deepening the emotional stakes for its central characters.

Star-Studded Cast Returns

Alongside Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman, Lioness continues to feature an impressive ensemble cast. Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman returns, joined by Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Genesis Rodriguez, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill, Hannah Love Lanier, and Ian Bohen.

The Taylor Sheridan series has been praised for combining action-packed storytelling with strong character development, helping it stand out in the crowded streaming landscape.

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Taylor Sheridan’s Streaming Success Continues

Created by Taylor Sheridan, the mastermind behind television hits such as Yellowstone, 1923, and Tulsa King, Lioness has become another major success for Paramount+.

Sheridan serves as executive producer alongside a team that includes Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Jill Wagner, David Lemanowicz, Geyer Kosinski, and Keith Cox.

With its blend of action, suspense, and political intrigue, Lioness Season 3 is shaping up to be one of the platform’s biggest releases of 2026.

Fans can stream the new season exclusively on Paramount+ beginning August 2.