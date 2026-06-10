‘The Social Reckoning’ Trailer Unveiled: Jeremy Strong Takes Over as Mark Zuckerberg in Facebook Sequel

More than a decade after The Social Network became one of Hollywood’s defining films about the tech industry, audiences are getting a first look at its highly anticipated follow-up. Sony Pictures has released the trailer for The Social Reckoning, a new drama that examines the controversies surrounding Facebook’s rise into a global social media powerhouse.

The film features an all-star cast led by Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, Bill Burr, and Jeremy Strong, who steps into the role of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. Strong succeeds Jesse Eisenberg, whose acclaimed performance helped make the original 2010 film a cultural phenomenon.

Scheduled to hit theaters on October 9, The Social Reckoning promises a deeper look into the real-world consequences of social media influence, misinformation, and corporate accountability.

Jeremy Strong Becomes the New Mark Zuckerberg

One of the most talked-about aspects of the trailer is Jeremy Strong’s portrayal of Mark Zuckerberg. Known for his award-winning performances and intense acting style, Strong takes on one of the most recognizable figures in modern technology.

The trailer hints at a more mature and complex version of Mark Zuckerberg, navigating the fallout from revelations about Facebook’s internal practices and decision-making. While The Social Network focused on the platform’s creation and rapid growth, the sequel shifts attention to the challenges and controversies that emerged as Facebook became a dominant force in global communication.

The Story Behind ‘The Social Reckoning’

Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, the film is inspired by real events surrounding former Facebook employee Frances Haugen and investigative reporting that brought internal company documents into public view.

Mikey Madison portrays Frances Haugen, while Jeremy Allen White plays journalist Jeff Horwitz. Their characters are central to the story, which follows the investigation into Facebook’s internal research and how the platform handled issues related to misinformation, user safety, and its impact on young users.

The narrative draws inspiration from reports that sparked widespread debate about the responsibilities of major technology companies and the influence of social media on society.

Aaron Sorkin Expands the Story

Aaron Sorkin returns to the franchise not only as screenwriter but also as director. After winning an Academy Award for writing The Social Network, he now takes full creative control of the sequel.

Speaking about the project, Sorkin has emphasized the broad impact of social media platforms on modern life. The film aims to explore how technology companies shape public discourse, politics, and everyday interactions in ways that continue to generate global debate.

Following a Landmark Original Film

Released in 2010, The Social Network became both a critical and commercial success. The film earned multiple Academy Award nominations and won three Oscars while grossing more than $200 million worldwide.

Over the years, it has been widely regarded as one of the most influential films about Silicon Valley and the modern tech industry.

With The Social Reckoning, filmmakers hope to continue that conversation by examining the consequences of social media’s growth and the ethical questions facing the digital age.

Sony Pictures will release The Social Reckoning exclusively in theaters on October 9, making it one of the most anticipated drama releases of the year.