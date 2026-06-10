‘The Social Reckoning’ Trailer Unveiled: Jeremy Strong Takes Over as Mark Zuckerberg in Facebook Sequel

More in Movies & Documentaries
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Movies & Documentaries
Green Day-Inspired Comedy ‘Nimrods’ Hits Theaters This Summer After Trailer DebutBy Sound Plunge
Fans of punk rock legends Green Day are getting a first look at Nimrods, an upcoming...
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Movies & Documentaries
Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Lioness’ Season 3 Gets August Premiere Date on Paramount+
Taylor Sheridan’s hit espionage drama Lioness finally has a release date to mark on their calendars....
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20th Century Studios
Jacob Elordi and Josh Brolin Battle for Survival in Ridley Scott’s Epic Post-Apocalyptic Thriller ‘The Dog Stars’
Acclaimed filmmaker Ridley Scott is returning to the post-apocalyptic genre with The Dog Stars, a gripping...
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FX
‘The Bear’ Season 5 Trailer Reveals Carmy’s Return as Sydney Fights to Save the Restaurant
FX has officially released the trailer for the final season of The Bear, with season 5...
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Animation
Taylor Swift’s ‘Toy Story 5’ Song Breaks Records as Singer Returns to Her Country RootsBy Sound Plunge
Taylor Swift has added another milestone to her remarkable career after her new original song for...
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DC Studios
Supergirl Tickets Are Finally Here — And Jason Momoa’s Lobo Is Already Stealing the Spotlight
DC Studios has officially launched advance ticket sales for Supergirl, one of the most anticipated superhero...
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Documentary
50 Cent Defends Netflix Diddy Documentary, Says It Was Never Meant to Be a ‘Hit Piece’
Rapper, entrepreneur, and television producer 50 Cent has addressed criticism surrounding his Netflix documentary series about...
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Biopic
‘Michael’ Sets Digital Release Date After $850 Million Box Office Triumph
The highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic Michael is preparing for its next chapter following a blockbuster...
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Book Adaptation
Robert Pattinson Was the Only ‘The Odyssey’ Star to Read the Script Before Signing On, Matt Damon Reveals
Over the years, Robert Pattinson has balanced blockbuster franchises with critically acclaimed independent films, collaborating with...
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HBO
Sydney Sweeney Pushed Back Against Removing Nude Scenes From ‘Euphoria’ Season 3
Actress Sydney Sweeney played a key role in shaping the direction of her character Cassie in...