Megyn Kelly vs Mark Levin Feud Escalates as Marjorie Taylor Greene Joins Clash Over Iran War

A heated online feud between conservative media personalities Megyn Kelly and Mark Levin has intensified, drawing in political figures such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and exposing growing divisions within the broader MAGA political movement over U.S. involvement in the Iran conflict.

The clash erupted on social media after Megyn Kelly criticized aspects of U.S. military action in the Middle East, prompting a sharp response from Levin, a prominent conservative commentator known for his strong support of Israel and hawkish foreign policy views.

What began as a policy disagreement quickly escalated into personal attacks, widely circulated across social media platforms.

Social Media Exchange Turns Personal

Mark Levin initiated the latest round of criticism by attacking Megyn Kelly in a social media post, calling her commentary “unhinged” and accusing the former Fox News host of lacking serious analysis.

Kelly responded with her own harsh remarks, accusing Mark Levin of obsessively attacking her online and firing back with a series of insults. The back-and-forth quickly went viral, attracting millions of views and reactions from supporters on both sides.

The feud underscores how disagreements about U.S. foreign policy toward Iran have increasingly spilled into personal confrontations among influential conservative commentators.

Trump Defends Levin

US President Donald Trump entered the dispute by publicly defending Mark Levin on his Truth Social platform. Trump praised the radio host as a “patriot” and suggested that critics were motivated by jealousy or political disagreements.

Levin has long been one of Trump’s most vocal supporters in conservative media circles and has strongly advocated for a tough stance against Iran.

Trump’s intervention added another layer to the conflict, as some observers now view the dispute as part of a broader ideological struggle within the conservative movement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Megyn Kelly Show (@megynkellyshow)

Marjorie Taylor Greene Backs Megyn Kelly

Former Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene also joined the conversation, siding with Megyn Kelly and criticizing Mark Levin’s position.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has been among the conservative figures questioning U.S. military involvement in the Iran conflict, arguing that such actions may contradict the “America First” foreign policy approach that many MAGA supporters champion.

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s comments reflect a growing divide among conservative voices between those who favor interventionist policies abroad and those who advocate a more isolationist approach to foreign conflicts.

Conservative Media Split Over Iran War

The dispute between Kelly and Levin is part of a broader debate within conservative media circles regarding U.S. strategy in the Middle East.

Several influential commentators, including Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon, and Candace Owens, have also voiced criticism of military escalation against Iran, arguing that prolonged involvement could undermine domestic priorities.

Others, however, maintain that confronting Iran is necessary for national security and regional stability.

Political Implications Ahead of Elections

Analysts say the ongoing disputes among conservative commentators could have wider political implications, particularly as the United States approaches future election cycles.

Republicans currently hold narrow majorities in Congress, and divisions within the MAGA coalition could complicate messaging and voter mobilization efforts.

While political disagreements within movements are not uncommon, the highly public nature of these online feuds has sparked concerns among some conservative strategists about maintaining unity heading into upcoming elections.