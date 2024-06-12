UPEIDA Partners with ETH Zurich for Ganga Expressway

In a groundbreaking move to enhance infrastructure and riding comfort, the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has signed two landmark agreements with the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich (ETH Zurich), and RTDT Laboratories AG, a spin-off company of ETH Zurich. These collaborations aim to implement cutting-edge AI technology during the construction of the 594 km long Ganga Expressway, stretching from Meerut to Prayagraj.

Forging Global Partnerships

The journey towards these significant agreements began at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting held in Davos in January 2024. During this event, Shri Manoj Kumar Singh, Infrastructure & Industrial Development Commissioner (IIDC) and Chairman & CEO of UPEIDA, engaged in discussions with representatives from ETH Zurich and RTDT Laboratories to explore the latest technologies that could be incorporated into the expressways of Uttar Pradesh.

Following these discussions, ETH Zurich and RTDT Laboratories showcased their Aero Sense technology and AI sensor modules at the GBC 4.0 exhibition on February 19, 2024. This demonstration was attended by India’s Hon’ble Prime Minister and Uttar Pradesh’s Hon’ble Chief Minister, further solidifying the collaboration’s potential impact.









Learning from the Best

To gain deeper insights and firsthand experience, a team from UPEIDA, along with concessionaires and independent engineers, visited Zurich, Switzerland, and Germany from March 24-29, 2024. This visit included studying national road infrastructure, motorways, new technologies, materials, and approaches used by consultants and contractors in building highways, structures, and road safety systems. The knowledge gained from this tour is intended to be implemented in the construction of the Ganga Expressway.

A Game-Changing Collaboration

Shri Manoj Kumar Singh commented on this breakthrough development, emphasizing the transformative potential of the agreements with ETH Zurich and RTDT Laboratories AG. He stated, “The work to be done under these agreements will prove to be a game changer in assessing riding quality and riding comfort of the upcoming Ganga Expressway. Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji, the focus of UPEIDA has been to ensure timely and quality delivery of projects. ETH Zurich is one of the world’s top universities. This collaboration will help identify issues in riding quality during the laying stage and allow UPEIDA and concessionaires to take immediate corrective actions.”

Shri Singh also highlighted the broader implications of this pilot project, noting, “Once this pilot project is successful, we plan to implement this technology across all expressways in Uttar Pradesh, which will benefit lakhs of consumers using these expressways for their commute.”

Expertise and Innovation

Prof. Dr. Eleni Chatzi, Chair of Structural Mechanics at ETH Zurich, expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying, “We are delighted to enter into a collaboration with UPEIDA and the Government of Uttar Pradesh. At ETH, we always emphasize quality delivery using the latest technologies, and we are happy to note that Uttar Pradesh becomes the first state in India to implement this technology in their expressways. We are looking forward to closely collaborating with UPEIDA and the State Government to ensure the overall objectives are satisfactorily met from this collaboration.”

Transforming Uttar Pradesh’s Infrastructure

The Ganga Expressway, upon completion, will be Uttar Pradesh’s longest expressway, significantly transforming the landscape of the districts it traverses. This massive infrastructure project is expected to be a crucial contributor to the state’s industrial and infrastructural development, aligning with Uttar Pradesh’s ambitious goal to become a US $1 trillion economy by 2027-2028.

The collaboration with ETH Zurich and RTDT Laboratories marks a significant step towards achieving this vision. By leveraging advanced AI and sensor technologies, UPEIDA aims to ensure superior riding quality and comfort, setting a new standard for expressway construction in India.

Looking Ahead

As UPEIDA embarks on this innovative journey, the successful implementation of these technologies on the Ganga Expressway could pave the way for similar advancements across other expressways in the state. This forward-thinking approach not only enhances the immediate project but also sets a precedent for future infrastructure projects, ensuring that Uttar Pradesh remains at the forefront of technological integration in road construction.