A 27-year-old climber from India, Prakriti Varshney, who scaled Mt Everest last year and became the first female vegan in the world to achieve this feat has undertaken another goal this year – to climb 12 mountains in 12 months. In 3 months that have passed, she’s climbed the Top 3 mountains of Africa – Mt Kilimanjaro (Tanzania), Mt Kenya (Kenya) and Mt Stanley (Uganda).

Her journey began on 31st Jan 2023, when she left for Kenya. After a successful summit of Mt Kenya, she travelled to Uganda and started her climb of Mt Stanley. She unfurled the Indian flag on top of the 3 rd highest mountain in Africa and left for Tanzania to begin another expedition in the continent.

Now that she has climbed the top 3 highest mountains in Africa, she’s eyeing an 8000-er for her 4th expedition. Having returned to India o4th March 2023, she’s currently in her house in Manali, training well to be ready for Mt Kanchenjunga. Her drive to climb these mountains is fuelled by the passion to take the Indian flag to great heights and propagate about the need to follow an eco-friendly and sustainable life. Her compassion for animals and nature motivated her to follow a vegan diet and not only does she focus on keeping the trails plastic-free but also does cleanliness drives whenever possible. With her ascents, she is bursting myths around the vegan lifestyle and being a source of motivation for many women who dream to take the Indian flag to heights.