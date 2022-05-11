Connect with us

Uber to hire 500 techies for India tech centres by Dec

Press Trust of India
Uber Technologies on Wednesday announced a fresh round of recruitment for its India tech centres, outlining plans to hire 500 more techies by December.



The app-based mobility and delivery company has a 1,000-member tech team across its centres in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. In a statement, the company said the hiring plan underlines Uber’s commitment to India, and its recognition of the engineering talent in the country. The company plans to hire 500 more tech employees by December, it added.

Uber hired 250 engineers to its India teams in 2021. The company has been expanding teams at all its tech centres across the globe, including the US, Canada, Latin America, Amsterdam, and at its twin centres in India. Earlier this week, Uber inaugurated a new floor at its Bengaluru tech centre.


