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Cassie Ventura Says She Has Left the U.S. After Testifying in Diddy Trial

Cassie Ventura Says She Has Left the U.S. After Testifying in Diddy Trial Howard Clayton Sean Diddy Combs

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Cassie Ventura Says She Has Left the U.S. After Testifying in Diddy Trial

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Cassie Ventura has disclosed in newly filed court documents that she no longer resides in the United States following her high-profile testimony in the criminal case involving music mogul Sean Diddy Combs. 

The revelation emerged as part of a legal filing connected to a separate civil lawsuit involving former male escort Clayton Howard. According to court records, Cassie Ventura stated that she currently lives outside the United States and does not intend to relocate back permanently.

The filing has drawn significant attention due to Cassie Ventura’s prominent role as a key witness in Sean Diddy Combs’ federal criminal trial, where she provided extensive testimony regarding their past relationship and allegations of abuse.

Cassie Ventura’s Friend Warns Judge: “Diddy Will Retaliate if Released” — Calls for Denial of Bail After Sex Crime Conviction

Court Documents Detail Living Situation

In legal documents submitted earlier this year,  Cassie Ventura identified herself as a U.S. citizen but clarified that she is no longer a resident of California and currently resides abroad.

The filing was part of a request seeking to move ongoing litigation from California to New York, where Cassie Ventura’s legal team is based. Her attorneys argued that New York would be a more practical venue given the concentration of related legal cases connected to Sean Diddy Combs and the location of many potential witnesses.

Cassie Ventura’s filing emphasized that traveling to New York would be significantly easier than traveling to California should she need to participate in future court proceedings.

Testimony Played Major Role in Diddy Trial

Ventura’s testimony became one of the most closely watched aspects of the federal case against Diddy. During the trial, she described allegations of physical abuse, coercion, and traumatic experiences that she said occurred throughout their relationship.

Her testimony also revisited a 2016 hotel incident that gained widespread attention after surveillance footage surfaced publicly. The footage became a focal point during the trial and intensified public scrutiny surrounding the case.

Diddy denied several allegations against him throughout the trial, which concluded with a mixed verdict, with jurors acquitting him on some of the most serious charges while convicting him on lesser offenses related to transportation for prostitution.

Settlement Agreements and Family Life

Cassie Ventura previously reached a reported settlement with Sean Diddy Combs after filing a civil lawsuit in 2023. The agreement was finalized shortly after the lawsuit was filed.

Cassie Ventura Breaks Down in Diddy Trial: “I’d Give Back $20M to Erase the Trauma”

Since ending her relationship with Diddy, Ventura has built a new life with husband Alex Fine. The couple married in 2019 and shares three children.

Despite the intense media attention surrounding the case, Ventura has largely maintained a private profile outside of court appearances and official legal filings.

Legal Matters Continue

The disclosure regarding Cassie Ventura’s residence comes as several civil lawsuits connected to Combs continue moving through the court system.

While Ventura’s relocation abroad marks a new chapter in her personal life, legal proceedings involving various parties connected to the broader controversy remain ongoing.

For now, her court declaration offers a rare glimpse into how life has changed following one of the entertainment industry’s most closely followed legal battles.

  • Cassie Ventura Says She Has Left the U.S. After Testifying in Diddy Trial Howard Clayton Sean Diddy Combs
  • Cassie Ventura Says She Has Left the U.S. After Testifying in Diddy Trial Howard Clayton Sean Diddy Combs

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