Cassie Ventura’s Friend Warns Judge: “Diddy Will Retaliate if Released” — Calls for Denial of Bail After Sex Crime Conviction

A close friend of Cassie Ventura has penned a powerful letter to the court urging Judge Arun Subramanian not to grant bail to music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, following his recent conviction on two federal charges related to prostitution.

Deonte Nash, a celebrity stylist and longtime friend of  Cassie Ventura, testified during the trial and has now voiced his “grave concern” over Diddy’s potential bail release, stating that it would place witnesses and victims at serious risk. His letter was submitted to the court as part of the prosecution’s ongoing efforts to deny bail and keep Sean Diddy Combs in custody until sentencing.

“Mr. Combs has a long, well-documented history of violent, coercive, and retaliatory behavior,” Nash wrote. “If he is released now, I have no doubt he will see it as yet another license to continue intimidating, threatening, and harming people who challenge or expose him.”



The prosecution echoed Deonte Nash’s sentiment, arguing that Diddy’s bail release could lead to further criminal behavior, especially toward those who bravely stepped forward with testimony about years of abuse, threats, and coercion.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

From Nightclub King to Courtroom Defendant

Once one of hip-hop’s most powerful figures, Sean Diddy Combs was convicted last week on two counts of transporting individuals to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of three other charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, sparing him from a mandatory 15-year sentence.

However, despite avoiding the most serious charges, the court now faces a critical decision: should the disgraced music executive walk free on bond until his sentencing?

Cassie Ventura Breaks Down in Diddy Trial: “I’d Give Back $20M to Erase the Trauma”

His legal team is pushing for release under a $1 million secured bond, proposing strict conditions including the surrender of his passport, drug testing, and limited travel between New York, Los Angeles, and Miami.

Testimony of Abuse and Fear

Deonte Nash’s courtroom testimony was harrowing. He recounted witnessing Sean Diddy Combs physically assaulting Cassie Ventura multiple times, including an incident where he said Diddy kicked and punched her, causing a gash above her eye. He and another assistant attempted to intervene.

Diddy Verdict Explained: Cleared of Sex Trafficking, Convicted of Prostitution Charges

“When he noticed the blood, he just panicked,” Nash recalled. Diddy reportedly told them, “Look what y’all made me do.”

Ventura herself testified about that attack and showed the jury the scar she said came from it. Nash emphasized in his letter that many witnesses “risked everything” to speak out and warned the judge not to allow Diddy’s freedom to jeopardize their safety.

Bail Hearing Showdown Looms

Judge Arun Subramanian is expected to deliver his ruling at 5 PM ET today, in what could be one of the most closely watched bail decisions in recent celebrity legal history. The outcome may determine whether Sean Diddy Combs faces sentencing in handcuffs—or from the comfort of his luxury Miami estate.


