Cassie Ventura to Testify at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Federal Trial in May

Cassie Ventura to Testify at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Federal Trial in May

Cassie Ventura to Testify at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Federal Trial in May

Cassie Ventura is set to testify under her own name in the upcoming federal trial of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, her long-time ex-boyfriend. The trial, scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025, follows a string of explosive legal developments involving Combs, including serious allegations of sexual abuse, trafficking, and racketeering.

The revelation came after Acting U.S. Attorney Matthew Podolsky filed a motion confirming that Victim-1 — long speculated to be Cassie Ventura — has chosen to speak publicly in court. Podolsky’s filing noted that Cassie Ventura is “prepared to testify under her own name,” a significant move that brings the high-profile case to a new level of visibility.

Allegations and Legal Background

Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura, filed a lawsuit in November 2023 accusing Combs of rape and years of abuse during their relationship, which lasted over a decade. Although the case was settled out of court within a day, it sparked a flood of similar lawsuits — over 60 cases in total — painting a disturbing portrait of alleged systemic abuse tied to Combs and his inner circle.

In September 2024, Sean Diddy Combs was formally arrested and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for the purpose of prostitution. Since then, federal prosecutors have filed two superseding indictments, the most recent of which added two more sex trafficking charges.

Adding weight to the allegations, CNN released hotel security footage that appeared to show Sean Diddy Combs physically assaulting Ventura in a hallway in 2016. While Ventura has not given public interviews about the video or lawsuit, the footage has further intensified public interest and outrage.

Trial Details and Victims’ Privacy

Ventura will not be alone in testifying at the Diddy trial. The prosecution expects three additional victims — Victim-2, Victim-3, and Victim-4 — to provide testimony, although they will do so anonymously. Prosecutors have requested that any exhibits revealing their identities be sealed, citing the immense media attention and the potential for harassment and public shaming.

The federal government is aiming to present this case as part of a larger pattern of alleged abuse by Combs, described in legal documents as a “criminal enterprise” motivated by power, manipulation, and sexual gratification.

Public and Industry Reaction

Neither Sean Diddy Combs nor Cassie Ventura’s representatives have publicly commented on the latest developments. However, reactions on social media and within the entertainment industry continue to be polarized, with some calling for accountability and others questioning the timing and nature of the lawsuits.

Combs remains incarcerated in New York City, awaiting trial. If convicted, he could face decades in federal prison.

The upcoming trial is expected to be one of the most closely watched celebrity legal battles in recent memory, not only because of the fame of the individuals involved but also due to its potential implications for power dynamics and accountability in the music industry. Cassie’s willingness to testify publicly marks a powerful shift in the narrative — one that could reshape the legacy of a once-revered hip-hop icon.

Cassie Ventura to Testify at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Federal Trial in May
By April 8, 2025
