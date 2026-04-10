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Appeals Court Questions Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Prison Sentence in Landmark Legal Debate

Appeals Court Questions Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Prison Sentence in Landmark Legal Debate Arun Subramnian Diddy Appeal Mann Act

E! News

Appeals Court Questions Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Prison Sentence in Landmark Legal Debate

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

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A federal court in the matter of Diddy’s appeal has raised serious questions about whether Sean “Diddy” Combs received an excessively harsh prison sentence following his conviction on prostitution-related charges.

During a lengthy hearing in Manhattan, a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals scrutinized the 50-month sentence handed down in 2025. The court did not issue an immediate ruling, but the tone of the arguments suggested deep legal uncertainty.

Circuit Judge William J. Nardini described the case as “exceptionally difficult,” noting that it raises unprecedented legal questions for federal courts nationwide.

Legal Battle Centers on ‘Acquitted Conduct’

At the heart of the appeal is whether the trial judge improperly relied on allegations that a jury had already rejected.

Diddy was convicted under the Mann Act, which prohibits transporting individuals across state lines for sexual activity tied to prostitution. However, he was acquitted of more serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering, offenses that could have resulted in a life sentence.

Defense attorney Alexandra Shapiro argued that the sentencing judge effectively punished Sean Diddy Combs for crimes he was cleared of.

“The jury did not authorize punishment for those charges,” Alexandra Shapiro told the panel, emphasizing that similar convictions typically result in significantly shorter prison terms.

Prosecutors Defend the Sentence

Federal prosecutors strongly rejected claims that the sentence was excessive or improperly calculated.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik argued that the sentence fell within federal guidelines and reflected multiple factors, including Combs’ conduct and personal history.

According to the government, the trial judge did not rely on acquitted conduct but instead considered legally permissible factors such as “background, character, and conduct.”

Prosecutors also noted that the sentence was actually below the recommended federal range, challenging the defense’s claim that it was unusually severe.

Trial Judge’s Controversial Approach

The sentence was imposed by Arun Subramanian, who acknowledged during sentencing that Sean Diddy Combs was being punished only for the charges of conviction.

However, Arun Subramanian also cited legal provisions allowing judges to consider broader conduct when determining a sentence, an approach now under intense appellate scrutiny.

Judges on the panel questioned whether this amounted to “mixing and matching” evidence from acquitted charges, potentially blurring the line between conviction and allegation.

What Happens Next for Diddy?

Sean Diddy Combs, 56, has been in federal custody since his arrest in September 2024 and is currently scheduled for release in April 2028. His legal team is seeking either a full reversal of his conviction or a reduced sentence.

The appeals court’s decision could have far-reaching implications, not just for Diddy, but for how federal courts nationwide handle sentencing in cases involving acquitted conduct.

Legal experts say the ruling could redefine the boundaries of judicial discretion and reshape future criminal sentencing standards.

For now, the case remains unresolved, but one thing is clear: the outcome could mark a turning point in U.S. criminal law.

  • Appeals Court Questions Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Prison Sentence in Landmark Legal Debate Arun Subramnian Diddy Appeal Mann Act
  • Appeals Court Questions Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Prison Sentence in Landmark Legal Debate Arun Subramnian Diddy Appeal Mann Act

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