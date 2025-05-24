Connect with us

Gone Too Soon: Bollywood's Mukul Dev, Star of R… Rajkumar, Passes Away

Gone Too Soon: Bollywood’s Mukul Dev, Star of R… Rajkumar, Passes Away

Bollywood

Gone Too Soon: Bollywood’s Mukul Dev, Star of R… Rajkumar, Passes Away

Bollywood actor Mukul Dev, known for his memorable roles in films like R… Rajkumar, Son of Sardaar, and Jai Ho, has tragically passed away at the age of 54. The news of his sudden demise emerged on Saturday morning, leaving fans, friends, and the film industry in shock. As of now, the cause of death remains unknown, and no official statement has been issued by his family or close associates.

The announcement of his passing was first confirmed by his close friend and actress Deepshikha Nagpal, who posted a heartfelt tribute on her Instagram Story, sharing an old photo with the caption: “RIP.” Since then, tributes have poured in across social media, as fans remember the versatile actor for his charm and powerful screen presence.

Born in New Delhi, Mukul Dev hailed from a Punjabi family with roots in Jalandhar. His father, Hari Dev, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, was a linguist with a love for Afghan culture, fluent in Pashto and Persian. This multicultural environment greatly influenced Mukul’s early years.



Mukul Dev’s first brush with stardom came early—while still in eighth grade, he earned his first paycheck impersonating Michael Jackson during a Doordarshan-organized dance competition. Despite later training as a pilot at the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi, his heart belonged to the performing arts.

He made his television debut in 1996 with the serial Mumkin, portraying Vijay Pandey. He soon became a household name through Ek Se Badh Kar Ek, a Bollywood countdown comedy show on Doordarshan, and went on to host the first season of Fear Factor India.

Mukul transitioned to the silver screen with Dastak (1996), starring as ACP Rohit Malhotra opposite Sushmita Sen, also making her film debut. Over the years, he built a respectable filmography, often appearing in supporting but impactful roles across Bollywood and regional cinema.

He was last seen in the Hindi film Anth The End, and many fans were hopeful of seeing more of him in upcoming projects. His sudden death has cut short a career that, while often under the radar, was consistently respected and deeply appreciated.

Mukul Dev is survived by his older brother, actor Rahul Dev, and a legacy of diverse work that spanned television, film, and hosting. His contribution to Indian entertainment, both on and off screen, will not be forgotten.

As the industry reels from yet another loss, Mukul Dev’s passing serves as a somber reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of celebrating talent while it still shines among us.


‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Will Be Its Last: Netflix Confirms Split Release and Teases an Epic Finale
