Nation mourns the passing of Indian nightingale, Lata Mangeshkar

Rakesh Jha
Lata Mangeshkar, arguably the greatest playback singer of Indian cinema, passed away on Sunday due to multiple organ failure, her younger sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her announced. She was 92 and is survived by her four siblings. The singing legend was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai in early January after she tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and was also diagnosed with pneumonia. Two-day national mourning will be observed in the memory of the late singer. As a mark of respect, the National Flag will fly at half-mast from February 6 to 7 throughout India.




In a career spanning seven decades, Lata Mangeshkar recorded more than 20 thousand songs in dozens of languages and enthralled generations as of music lovers with her magical voice. Born on September 28, 1929 in Indore, Lata began to act in her father Pandit Dinanath Mangeshkar’s musicals at the age of five. After her father’s demise in 1942, it fell upon Lata to take care of her four younger siblings. She recorded her first song ‘Naachu Yaa Gade, Khelu Saari Mani Haus Bhaari’ for a marathi film at the age of 1942. However, the song didn’t make it to the final cut of the film. Her family moved to Mumbai in 1945. Having been mentored by her father in her initial years, Lata learned music under the tutelage of maestros such as Aman Ali Khan Sahib and Amanat Khan. Lata’s first breakthrough film hit came with the song “Dil Mera Toda, Mujhe Kahin Ka Na Chhora” in the movie Majboor (1948). With her voice capturing almost every emotion from romantic love to pure pathos, Lata became a regular fixture of country’s airwaves and left an indelible mark on the Indian consciousness. She is a recipient of several accolades including India’s highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna. Lata Mangeshkar was also conferred with France’s highest civilian award, ‘Officier de la Legion d’Honneur’ (Officer of the Legion of Honour) in 2009.

Since the news of her demise broke out, Tributes and condolences have been pouring in for the ‘Queen of Melody’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

President Ram Nath Kovind

Music Maestro A R Rahman

Rahul Gandhi, INC

Chiranjeevi

Virat Kohli

Anil Kapoor

Akshay Kumar

Ajay Devgn

Mohanlal

Junior NTR

Mahesh Babu


