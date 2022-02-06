Nation mourns the passing of Indian nightingale, Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar, arguably the greatest playback singer of Indian cinema, passed away on Sunday due to multiple organ failure, her younger sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her announced. She was 92 and is survived by her four siblings. The singing legend was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai in early January after she tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and was also diagnosed with pneumonia. Two-day national mourning will be observed in the memory of the late singer. As a mark of respect, the National Flag will fly at half-mast from February 6 to 7 throughout India.









In a career spanning seven decades, Lata Mangeshkar recorded more than 20 thousand songs in dozens of languages and enthralled generations as of music lovers with her magical voice. Born on September 28, 1929 in Indore, Lata began to act in her father Pandit Dinanath Mangeshkar’s musicals at the age of five. After her father’s demise in 1942, it fell upon Lata to take care of her four younger siblings. She recorded her first song ‘Naachu Yaa Gade, Khelu Saari Mani Haus Bhaari’ for a marathi film at the age of 1942. However, the song didn’t make it to the final cut of the film. Her family moved to Mumbai in 1945. Having been mentored by her father in her initial years, Lata learned music under the tutelage of maestros such as Aman Ali Khan Sahib and Amanat Khan. Lata’s first breakthrough film hit came with the song “Dil Mera Toda, Mujhe Kahin Ka Na Chhora” in the movie Majboor (1948). With her voice capturing almost every emotion from romantic love to pure pathos, Lata became a regular fixture of country’s airwaves and left an indelible mark on the Indian consciousness. She is a recipient of several accolades including India’s highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna. Lata Mangeshkar was also conferred with France’s highest civilian award, ‘Officier de la Legion d’Honneur’ (Officer of the Legion of Honour) in 2009.

Since the news of her demise broke out, Tributes and condolences have been pouring in for the ‘Queen of Melody’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people. pic.twitter.com/MTQ6TK1mSO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind

An artist born but once in centuries, Lata-didi was an exceptional human being, full of warmth, as I found whenever I met her. The divine voice has gone quiet forever but her melodies will remain immortal, echoing in eternity. My condolences to her family and admirers everywhere. pic.twitter.com/FfQ8lmjHGN — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 6, 2022

Music Maestro A R Rahman

Rahul Gandhi, INC

Received the sad news of Lata Mangeshkar ji’s demise. She remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades.

Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans. My condolences to her family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/Oi6Wb2134M — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 6, 2022

Chiranjeevi

Nightingale of India, one of the greatest Legends #Lata Didi is no more.Heartbroken_ The vacuum due to this colossal loss can never be filled. She lived an extraordinary life.Her Music lives on & will continue to cast a spell until Music is there! Rest in Peace #LataMangeshkar — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 6, 2022

Virat Kohli

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Lata ji. Her melodious songs touched millions of people around the world. Thank you for all the music and the memories. My deepest condolences to the family & the loved ones. _ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 6, 2022

Anil Kapoor

Heartbroken, but blessed to have known & loved this incredible soul…Lataji holds a place in our hearts that will never be taken by anyone else. That’s how profoundly she has impacted our lives with her music.

May she rest in peace & light up the heavens with her brightness __ pic.twitter.com/HjgIQyE7mo — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 6, 2022

Akshay Kumar

Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe_and how can one forget such a voice!

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti __ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 6, 2022

Ajay Devgn

An icon forever. I will always savour the legacy of her songs. How fortunate were we to have grown up listening to Lataji’s songs. Om Shanti. My deepest condolences to the Mangeshkar family_ — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 6, 2022

Mohanlal

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of the musical phenomenon, Bharat Ratna Shrimati Lata Mangeshkar. May she live on through her music. Sending condolences to her loved ones. pic.twitter.com/kfb4rKFHXZ — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) February 6, 2022

Junior NTR

Deeply saddened by the passing of Lata Ji. A truly irreparable loss for the nation indeed. The Queen of Melody will continue to reign in our hearts and minds and inspire a generation of singers. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) February 6, 2022

Mahesh Babu