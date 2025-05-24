Connect with us

Ana de Armas Breaks Silence on Tom Cruise Romance Rumors 

After months of whispers, public outings, and eyebrow-raising helicopter rides, Ana de Armas has finally addressed the romance rumors swirling around her and Tom Cruise — and her response is as playful as it is telling.

“Obviously, everyone knows I’m working with Tom Cruise,” the Ballerina star quipped in an interview with Women’s Wear Daily, brushing off months of intense speculation with a knowing smile. While Ana de Armas didn’t confirm a romantic relationship, she acknowledged the chatter, suggesting that the rumours might be more media fantasy than fact, leaving just enough mystery to keep fans guessing.

The two stars have been spotted together on multiple occasions since February, including a cozy stroll through London the night before Valentine’s Day, and multiple shared helicopter rides — one even taking off from Madrid and landing in the U.K. On de Armas’ 37th birthday in April, she and Cruise were seen walking through a park, only fueling further headlines.



But their connection isn’t just off-screen. Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise are currently filming Deeper, an upcoming action thriller directed by Doug Liman. According to Deadline, Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are also collaborating on several projects with producer Christopher McQuarrie, the creative force behind the Mission: Impossible franchise.

“It’s another level that just keeps setting the bar higher and higher,” Ana de Armas said about working with Cruise on their action-packed film. “But it’s so much fun… We’re definitely working on a lot of things. Not just one, but a few projects.”

Tom Cruise, for his part, has nothing but praise for Ana de Armas. At the Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning premiere in London, he gushed about her upcoming John Wick spinoff film Ballerina. “I just saw the movie. It kicks a–,” Tom Cruise told reporters. “You’re going to love it.”

Ballerina, slated for release on June 6, stars de Armas as a dancer-turned-assassin seeking revenge for her father’s murder. The film is the fifth installment in the wildly popular John Wick franchise and features appearances by Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Norman Reedus, and the late Lance Reddick.

Despite their chemistry, a source close to the pair told People magazine that Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are not romantically involved — yet that hasn’t stopped fans from shipping the duo.

So, are they just co-stars or something more? While Ana de Armas remains coy, she’s clearly enjoying the speculation — and keeping audiences on their toes.

Whether on the red carpet, in a helicopter, or on screen, Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise are proving to be one of Hollywood’s most talked-about pairs of 2025.


