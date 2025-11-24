Dharmendra Dies at 89: Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’ Leaves Behind an Unmatched Legacy

Bollywood icon Dharmendra, widely celebrated as the “He-Man of Hindi cinema,” has died at the age of 89 in Mumbai. The news marks a heartbreaking moment for millions of fans who admired him for his charm, versatility, humility, and an extraordinary career that spanned more than six decades. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes, calling his passing “the end of an era in Indian cinema.”

A Star Loved Unconditionally

Born Dharam Singh Deol on 8 December 1935 in Punjab’s Ludhiana district, Dharmendra came from a middle-class Jatt-Sikh family and often said he never saw himself as a star. Yet, he went on to become one of Indian cinema’s most beloved actors, commanding admiration from fans and colleagues alike.

Nicknamed “Garam Dharam”, he was hailed as one of the most handsome men in the world. Icons like Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, and Jaya Bachchan openly admired his screen presence, with Bachchan famously calling him “a Greek God.”

Despite the adulation, Dharmendra remained modest, often saying he was “embarrassed” by compliments about his looks.

A Career of Over 300 Films

Dharmendra’s cinematic journey began after he won the All India Talent Contest by Filmfare, launching him from a Punjabi village straight into the heart of Bombay’s film industry.

From his 1960 debut to becoming a bonafide superstar, Dharmendra delivered hit after hit across genres:

Romance with Nutan, Meena Kumari, and Saira Banu

Action in films like Phool Aur Patthar and Mera Gaon Mera Desh

Comedy brilliance in Chupke Chupke, where critics praised his impeccable timing

Thrillers and dramas that showcased his range

But his most defining role remains Veeru in Sholay—the beloved rogue whose iconic lines, charm, and chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan cemented the film as India’s greatest classic. Dharmendra himself called Veeru his finest performance: “I don’t think I have ever done a better role.”

A Love Story for the Ages

Dharmendra’s romance with Hema Malini, his most successful on-screen partner, became one of Bollywood’s biggest stories. Despite controversies surrounding his first marriage, the couple tied the knot in 1980 and remained together until his final days. Their daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol, joined his extended family of actors, including sons Sunny and Bobby Deol.

Beyond Films: Politics, Farming, and Family

Dharmendra served as a BJP MP from Bikaner (2005–2009) but later admitted politics wasn’t for him. He continued acting well into his late 80s, frequently appearing with his sons and staying active on social media, where he connected warmly with fans.

An Immortal Legacy

Recipient of the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award (1997) and the Padma Bhushan (2012), Dharmendra leaves behind a body of work that shaped generations. Yet, in his own words, he wanted only one thing: “people’s love.”

And that he has—now and forever.