Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Pulkit Samrat Shares Life Lessons and Film Industry Insights at Under25 Summit at VIT Mumbai

Pulkit Samrat Shares Life Lessons and Film Industry Insights at Under25 Summit at VIT Mumbai

Bollywood

Pulkit Samrat Shares Life Lessons and Film Industry Insights at Under25 Summit at VIT Mumbai

Screen Plunge
Published on

India’s leading youth media network, Under25, hosted another impactful edition of its Summit At Campus (SAC) at Vidyanlankar Institute of Technology (VIT), Mumbai, on January 21, 2026. Designed as a youth festival for the students, by the students, the SAC format blends conversations, workshops, and live performances—bringing creators, mentors, and cultural icons directly to college campuses across India.

The VIT edition saw actor Pulkit Samrat take centre stage, delivering an interactive, candid, and deeply relatable session that resonated strongly with Gen Z students.

From College Days to the Big Screen

Unlike conventional college fests, Under25 SACs are licensed, student-run cultural experiences powered by the organisation’s nationwide Student Fellowship Network. The platform enables students to take ownership of leadership, creativity, and community-building—values that reflected clearly in Pulkit Samrat’s session.

In an open conversation from the edge of the stage, the actor spoke about his journey into films, his college days, and his latest release, Rahu Ketu. Answering everything from quirky rapid-fire questions like “Chhole Bhature or six-pack abs?”—to which he replied “Chhole Bhature with extra workout”—to serious career reflections, Pulkit struck a balance between humour and honesty.

Advice for Gen Z on Careers, Resilience, and Life

Pulkit Samrat’s interaction went beyond cinema. He offered first-hand insights into navigating self-doubt, relationships, and rejection—topics that deeply connect with young audiences. Stressing the importance of consistently showcasing one’s talent, he encouraged students to make full use of platforms like Under25 that spotlight emerging voices.

Reflecting on what he would tell his younger self, Pulkit shared a heartfelt message:

“Everybody has a phase in life when they think everything’s going wrong. But bad luck doesn’t stay. It comes and goes. Hard work is what goes a long way.”

He further highlighted the importance of balance, advising students to separate personal stress from professional responsibilities—a lesson he said becomes easier with discipline and consistency.

In true Under25 SAC spirit, the session wasn’t limited to motivation alone. Pulkit embraced the cultural vibe by tasting dahi papdi chaat, dancing with students to “Kismat Ki Chaabi” from Rahu Ketu, and creating an atmosphere of authenticity and fun.

Pulkit also noted how platforms like Under25 create safe, judgment-free spaces where young people feel confident asking questions they usually hesitate to voice.

Building the Future of Youth Culture

Through Summit At Campus events, Under25 continues its mission of building youth-led culture that blends learning, entertainment, and real-world exposure. Pulkit Samrat’s session at VIT Mumbai stood as a powerful testament to this vision—showing how genuine conversations can inspire, empower, and energise the next generation of leaders.

  • Pulkit Samrat Shares Life Lessons and Film Industry Insights at Under25 Summit at VIT Mumbai
  • Pulkit Samrat Shares Life Lessons and Film Industry Insights at Under25 Summit at VIT Mumbai

Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Bollywood

CORONA Remedies Limited Secures EAEU–GMP Certification, Strengthening Global Presence

CORONA Remedies Limited Secures EAEU–GMP Certification, Strengthening Global Presence
By January 22, 2026
Green Day and Bad Bunny Turn Super Bowl LX Into a Political Lightning Rod MAGA NFL Donald Trump Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime 2026

Green Day and Bad Bunny Turn Super Bowl LX Into a Political Lightning Rod
By January 22, 2026
Razzies 2026 Nominations Target A-Listers and Box Office Flops Natalie Portman Fountain of Youth Robert De Niro Jared Leto Nicolas Cage

Razzies 2026 Nominations Target A-Listers and Box Office Flops
By January 22, 2026
Pulkit Samrat Shares Life Lessons and Film Industry Insights at Under25 Summit at VIT Mumbai

Pulkit Samrat Shares Life Lessons and Film Industry Insights at Under25 Summit at VIT Mumbai
By January 22, 2026
Razzies 2026 Nominations Target A-Listers and Box Office Flops Natalie Portman Fountain of Youth Robert De Niro Jared Leto Nicolas Cage

Razzies 2026 Nominations Target A-Listers and Box Office Flops
By January 22, 2026
Leo Woodall and Dustin Hoffman Star in Sundance-Bound Thriller ‘Tuner’ 2026

Leo Woodall and Dustin Hoffman Star in Sundance-Bound Thriller ‘Tuner’
By January 22, 2026
CORONA Remedies Limited Secures EAEU–GMP Certification, Strengthening Global Presence

CORONA Remedies Limited Secures EAEU–GMP Certification, Strengthening Global Presence
By January 22, 2026
Indian MNCs Lose ₹150 Crore to Employee Fraud, IDfy Report Warns IDfy Workforce Risks and Hiring Fraud Report 2025

Indian MNCs Lose ₹150 Crore to Employee Fraud, IDfy Report Warns
By January 22, 2026
Roblox Faces Backlash Over Disturbing Jeffrey Epstein Island map Build Recreation

Roblox Faces Backlash Over Disturbing Epstein Island Recreation
By January 22, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Sony and TCL Announce Strategic Home Entertainment Partnership Sony Bravia OLED Tvs

Sony and TCL Announce Strategic Home Entertainment Partnership
By January 22, 2026
Roblox Faces Backlash Over Disturbing Jeffrey Epstein Island map Build Recreation

Roblox Faces Backlash Over Disturbing Epstein Island Recreation
By January 22, 2026
Emergency Services Respond After Explosion Report at Rockstar North HQ, Sparking GTA 6 Fears ROckstar Games Delay

Emergency Services Respond After Explosion Report at Rockstar North HQ, Sparking GTA 6 Fears
By January 21, 2026
X Suffers Global Outage, Leaving Thousands of Users Locked Out

X Suffers Global Outage, Leaving Thousands of Users Locked Out
By January 13, 2026
Meta Removes 550,000 Accounts as Australia Enforces Under-16 Social Media Ban

Meta Removes 550,000 Accounts as Australia Enforces Under-16 Social Media Ban
By January 13, 2026
Hong Kong Tech Firms Win Big at CES 2026 with Frontier Innovations

Hong Kong Tech Firms Win Big at CES 2026 with Frontier Innovations
By January 9, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Dr Vaidya’s and Baba Sehgal Launch Bold Rap Campaign to Break Intimacy Taboos

Dr Vaidya’s and Baba Sehgal Launch Bold Rap Campaign to Break Intimacy Taboos
By December 9, 2025
BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria

BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria
By November 18, 2025
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love

Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
By October 27, 2025
Pennsylvania Grave Robbery Case Uncovers Over 100 Human Remains Jonathan Christ Gerlach Skulls

News

Pennsylvania Grave Robbery Case Uncovers Over 100 Human Remains
Bruno Mars Is Back, Robyn Hits the Dancefloor Again, and Zach Bryan Gets Reflective

Album Announcement

Bruno Mars Is Back, Robyn Hits the Dancefloor Again, and Zach Bryan Gets Reflective
Mark Ruffalo Slams Donald Trump at Golden Globes, Says “This Is Not Normal Anymore”

Golden Globes

Mark Ruffalo Slams Donald Trump at Golden Globes, Says “This Is Not Normal Anymore”
To Top
Loading...