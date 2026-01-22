Pulkit Samrat Shares Life Lessons and Film Industry Insights at Under25 Summit at VIT Mumbai

India’s leading youth media network, Under25, hosted another impactful edition of its Summit At Campus (SAC) at Vidyanlankar Institute of Technology (VIT), Mumbai, on January 21, 2026. Designed as a youth festival for the students, by the students, the SAC format blends conversations, workshops, and live performances—bringing creators, mentors, and cultural icons directly to college campuses across India.

The VIT edition saw actor Pulkit Samrat take centre stage, delivering an interactive, candid, and deeply relatable session that resonated strongly with Gen Z students.

From College Days to the Big Screen

Unlike conventional college fests, Under25 SACs are licensed, student-run cultural experiences powered by the organisation’s nationwide Student Fellowship Network. The platform enables students to take ownership of leadership, creativity, and community-building—values that reflected clearly in Pulkit Samrat’s session.

In an open conversation from the edge of the stage, the actor spoke about his journey into films, his college days, and his latest release, Rahu Ketu. Answering everything from quirky rapid-fire questions like “Chhole Bhature or six-pack abs?”—to which he replied “Chhole Bhature with extra workout”—to serious career reflections, Pulkit struck a balance between humour and honesty.

Advice for Gen Z on Careers, Resilience, and Life

Pulkit Samrat’s interaction went beyond cinema. He offered first-hand insights into navigating self-doubt, relationships, and rejection—topics that deeply connect with young audiences. Stressing the importance of consistently showcasing one’s talent, he encouraged students to make full use of platforms like Under25 that spotlight emerging voices.

Reflecting on what he would tell his younger self, Pulkit shared a heartfelt message:

“Everybody has a phase in life when they think everything’s going wrong. But bad luck doesn’t stay. It comes and goes. Hard work is what goes a long way.”

He further highlighted the importance of balance, advising students to separate personal stress from professional responsibilities—a lesson he said becomes easier with discipline and consistency.

In true Under25 SAC spirit, the session wasn’t limited to motivation alone. Pulkit embraced the cultural vibe by tasting dahi papdi chaat, dancing with students to “Kismat Ki Chaabi” from Rahu Ketu, and creating an atmosphere of authenticity and fun.

Pulkit also noted how platforms like Under25 create safe, judgment-free spaces where young people feel confident asking questions they usually hesitate to voice.

Building the Future of Youth Culture

Through Summit At Campus events, Under25 continues its mission of building youth-led culture that blends learning, entertainment, and real-world exposure. Pulkit Samrat’s session at VIT Mumbai stood as a powerful testament to this vision—showing how genuine conversations can inspire, empower, and energise the next generation of leaders.