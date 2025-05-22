Connect with us

Suhana Khan Begins Filming ‘King’ Without Shah Rukh Khan: All Eyes on Bollywood’s Father-Daughter Duo

Bollywood

The cameras have officially started rolling on King, one of Bollywood’s most anticipated action thrillers — but surprisingly, Shah Rukh Khan is nowhere to be seen on set. Instead, his daughter Suhana Khan and rising star Abhay Verma have taken the spotlight as filming commenced this week at Mumbai’s iconic Mehboob Studios.

Despite rumours of delays, director Siddharth Anand has finally kicked off production, albeit without the megastar headlining the film. According to fresh reports, Shah Rukh Khan will join the shoot later to film his high-octane introduction scenes, which are expected to be a cinematic spectacle.

Why Shah Rukh Khan Isn’t on Set Yet

While fans were hoping to see Shah Rukh Khan on day one, the superstar will reportedly enter production in the coming weeks, making a grand on-screen entrance that is already being hailed as one of the most explosive sequences of his career. Insiders claim that some of SRK’s action scenes have already been pre-shot using his body double, a move to maintain the momentum of the film’s schedule while he wraps up other commitments.



Suhana Khan Steps into the Spotlight

This marks Suhana Khan’s first theatrical film following her OTT debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies (2023). Stepping into the shoes of a leading lady alongside her legendary father, Suhana is already being groomed for stardom, and King could be the breakout moment Bollywood watchers have been waiting for.

Meanwhile, Abhay Verma, fresh off his success in the horror film Munjya, has started shooting much earlier than anticipated. Originally set to begin in June or July, the revised schedule has fast-tracked Verma’s scenes, placing him in direct collaboration with Suhana from the get-go.

Shah Rukh Khan Snubbed at Met Gala 2025: Fans Call Out Global Disrespect

 

A Massive Cast and Tight Security

King isn’t just another film; it’s a full-blown cinematic event. Alongside Suhana, Shah Rukh Khan, and Abhay Verma, the cast includes Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan (rumored to be playing the antagonist), Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, and Jackie Shroff.

The production team is reportedly implementing intense security protocols to prevent leaks, particularly from major action sequences being filmed in Bandra. This level of secrecy reflects the massive scale and ambition of the project, which is set to hit theatres in 2026.

Why King Is Already Making Headlines

Beyond being Shah Rukh Khan’s next action-packed outing, King is historic because it marks the first-ever on-screen pairing of Shah Rukh and Suhana Khan. The two previously shared screen space in a commercial directed by Aryan Khan, but King will bring their dynamic to a full-length feature for the first time.

With a stellar cast, an action-forward director in Siddharth Anand (Pathaan, War), and a Khan family collaboration, King is already shaping up to be Bollywood’s next big blockbuster.


Loading...