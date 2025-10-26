“Farewell to a Legend”: Tributes Pour In as Veteran Actor Satish Shah Dies at 74

The Indian entertainment industry is grieving the loss of beloved actor Satish Shah, who passed away at the age of 74 after suffering kidney failure in Mumbai. The veteran star, renowned for redefining Indian sitcom humour, breathed his last while under treatment at a Mumbai hospital.

From his early beginnings in cinema during the late 1970s to becoming an iconic household name in television, Satish Shah leaves behind a vibrant career spanning more than 250 films and several landmark shows.

Indravadan Sarabhai: A Character India Will Never Forget

While Satish Shah dazzled audiences in dozens of memorable films, including Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Main Hoon Na, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and Kal Ho Naa Ho, it was his razor-sharp comedic timing in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai that truly cemented his legacy.

His portrayal of the sarcastic, lovable patriarch Indravadan Sarabhai remains widely regarded as one of Indian television’s greatest characters — resonating across generations thanks to reruns and streaming.

Tributes from Colleagues, Leaders & Fans

From veteran actors to the nation’s top leaders, heartfelt messages have poured in:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Shah “a true legend of Indian entertainment” who brought “effortless humour into countless lives.”

Johnny Lever remembered him as a “dearest friend of over 40 years.”

Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ananya Panday, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Kajol, R Madhavan, Rajkummar Rao, and many more expressed deep shock and sorrow.

Fans on social media described his passing as “the end of an era in Indian comedy”, especially following the recent loss of another legend, Asrani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johny Lever (@iam_johnylever)

Last Rites Held in Mumbai

Shah’s funeral was conducted at Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle. Several stars, colleagues, and friends — including Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Farah Khan, and Jackie Shroff — gathered to pay emotional final respects.

He is survived by his wife, Madhu Shah.

Beyond his screen roles, Satish Shah was adored for his warmth, wit, humility, and the joy he brought to every set. His timeless performances continue to evoke laughter — a gift that will keep him alive in India’s cultural memory.

As Indravadan would say, his humour will remain “classy, not massy” — iconic, eternal, unmatched.