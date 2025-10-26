Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

“Farewell to a Legend”: Tributes Pour In as Veteran Actor Satish Shah Dies at 74

“Farewell to a Legend” Tributes Pour In as Veteran Actor Satish Shah Dies at 74

Bollywood

“Farewell to a Legend”: Tributes Pour In as Veteran Actor Satish Shah Dies at 74

Screen Plunge
Published on

The Indian entertainment industry is grieving the loss of beloved actor Satish Shah, who passed away at the age of 74 after suffering kidney failure in Mumbai. The veteran star, renowned for redefining Indian sitcom humour, breathed his last while under treatment at a Mumbai hospital.

From his early beginnings in cinema during the late 1970s to becoming an iconic household name in television, Satish Shah leaves behind a vibrant career spanning more than 250 films and several landmark shows.

Indravadan Sarabhai: A Character India Will Never Forget

While Satish Shah dazzled audiences in dozens of memorable films, including Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Main Hoon Na, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and Kal Ho Naa Ho, it was his razor-sharp comedic timing in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai that truly cemented his legacy.

His portrayal of the sarcastic, lovable patriarch Indravadan Sarabhai remains widely regarded as one of Indian television’s greatest characters — resonating across generations thanks to reruns and streaming.

Cartoon By Satish Acharya

Cartoon By Satish Acharya

Tributes from Colleagues, Leaders & Fans

From veteran actors to the nation’s top leaders, heartfelt messages have poured in:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Shah “a true legend of Indian entertainment” who brought “effortless humour into countless lives.”

Johnny Lever remembered him as a “dearest friend of over 40 years.”

Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ananya Panday, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Kajol, R Madhavan, Rajkummar Rao, and many more expressed deep shock and sorrow.

Fans on social media described his passing as “the end of an era in Indian comedy”, especially following the recent loss of another legend, Asrani.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Johny Lever (@iam_johnylever)

Last Rites Held in Mumbai

Shah’s funeral was conducted at Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle. Several stars, colleagues, and friends — including Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Farah Khan, and Jackie Shroff — gathered to pay emotional final respects.

He is survived by his wife, Madhu Shah.

Beyond his screen roles, Satish Shah was adored for his warmth, wit, humility, and the joy he brought to every set. His timeless performances continue to evoke laughter — a gift that will keep him alive in India’s cultural memory.

As Indravadan would say, his humour will remain “classy, not massy” — iconic, eternal, unmatched.

  • “Farewell to a Legend” Tributes Pour In as Veteran Actor Satish Shah Dies at 74
  • Cartoon By Satish Acharya
  • “Farewell to a Legend” Tributes Pour In as Veteran Actor Satish Shah Dies at 74
  • Cartoon By Satish Acharya

Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Bollywood

“Farewell to a Legend” Tributes Pour In as Veteran Actor Satish Shah Dies at 74

“Farewell to a Legend”: Tributes Pour In as Veteran Actor Satish Shah Dies at 74
By October 26, 2025
Lando Norris Seizes Pole in Mexico City GP Championship Battle Heats Up Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris Seizes Pole in Mexico City: Championship Battle Heats Up
By October 26, 2025
Lewis Hamilton Calls Ferrari P3 in Mexico “A Huge Step” after Season-long Struggles

Lewis Hamilton Calls Ferrari P3 in Mexico “A Huge Step” after Season-long Struggles
By October 26, 2025
‘IT Welcome to Derry’ Creators Debunk Major Pennywise Myth Ahead of HBO Premiere Stephen King

‘IT: Welcome to Derry’ Creators Debunk Major Pennywise Myth Ahead of HBO Premiere
By October 26, 2025
“Farewell to a Legend” Tributes Pour In as Veteran Actor Satish Shah Dies at 74

“Farewell to a Legend”: Tributes Pour In as Veteran Actor Satish Shah Dies at 74
By October 26, 2025
‘Chainsaw Man’ Leads A New Era of Anime Box Office Domination

‘Chainsaw Man’ Leads A New Era of Anime Box Office Domination
By October 26, 2025
Experts Warn OpenAI ChatGPT Atlas May Expose Users to Data Theft and Malware Risks

Experts Warn: ChatGPT Atlas May Expose Users to Data Theft and Malware Risks
By October 23, 2025
Toyota Revives the Land Cruiser FJ Compact 4WD Icon Returns with 2.7-Litre Petrol Engine

Toyota Revives the Land Cruiser FJ: Compact 4WD Icon Returns with 2.7-Litre Petrol Engine
By October 23, 2025
Meta Cuts 600 Roles in Superintelligence Labs Amid Major AI Reorganization

Meta Cuts 600 Roles in Superintelligence Labs Amid Major AI Reorganization
By October 23, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
OPPO Redefines Personalized Mobile AI with Google Gemini A New Era for Smartphone Intelligence

OPPO Redefines Personalized Mobile AI with Google: A New Era for Smartphone Intelligence
By October 25, 2025
Florida Attorney General Launches Criminal Investigation Into Roblox Over Child Exploitation Allegations

Florida Attorney General Launches Criminal Investigation Into Roblox Over Child Exploitation Allegations
By October 23, 2025
Experts Warn OpenAI ChatGPT Atlas May Expose Users to Data Theft and Malware Risks

Experts Warn: ChatGPT Atlas May Expose Users to Data Theft and Malware Risks
By October 23, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’
By September 29, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Protein Powders Under Fire New Investigation Finds Dangerous Levels of Lead and Heavy Metals

Protein Powders Under Fire: New Investigation Finds Dangerous Levels of Lead and Heavy Metals
By October 15, 2025
Jane Goodall Dies at 91 The Scientist Who Revolutionized Our Understanding of Chimpanzees

Jane Goodall Dies at 91: The Scientist Who Revolutionized Our Understanding of Chimpanzees
By October 2, 2025
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Ben Stiller Parents Stiller & Meara Nothing Is Lost Apple TV+ -1

Apple TV+

Ben Stiller Honors His Parents in “Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost,” Coming to Theaters and Apple TV+
‘Landman’ Season 2 Drops Explosive Trailer Ahead of November Return Demi Moore Billy Bob Thornton Taylor Sheridan

Paramount

‘Landman’ Season 2 Drops Explosive Trailer Ahead of November Return
Lewis Hamilton Withdraws from Pirelli Tyre Test to Stay by Beloved Dog Roscoe’s Side

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton Withdraws from Pirelli Tyre Test to Stay by Beloved Dog Roscoe’s Side
To Top
Loading...