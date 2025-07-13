Connect with us

Sundance Film Festival Announces Move to Boulder in 2027, Marking the End of an Era

Sundance Film Festival Announces Move to Boulder in 2027, Marking the End of an Era

Sundance Film Festival Announces Move to Boulder in 2027, Marking the End of an Era

The Sundance Film Festival, a cornerstone of independent cinema, is officially relocating from Park City, Utah, to Boulder, Colorado, starting in 2027. After more than four decades in Park City, the festival’s organizers cited the need for expansion, better infrastructure, and a refreshed cultural setting to accommodate its growing ambitions.

In a statement released by the Sundance Institute, Acting CEO Amanda Kelso emphasised that Boulder’s unique mix of natural beauty, academic presence, and tech-forward mindset aligns perfectly with the festival’s evolving mission. “There’s a profound sense of space here,” Amanda Kelso said, referencing Boulder’s iconic Flat Iron Mountain Range. “It offers an inspiring backdrop to metabolize cinema and connect with nature.”



Why Boulder?

Boulder edged out two other finalists—Cincinnati, Ohio, and Salt Lake City—to become the Sundance Film Festival’s new home. The city’s progressive culture, eco-conscious values, and vibrant arts scene make it a compelling host. The festival’s organizers also appreciated the community’s support and infrastructure, which includes downtown venues, theaters, and access to the University of Colorado campus. Pearl Street, a pedestrian-friendly hub in downtown, will serve as the heartbeat of the new Sundance experience.

Park City’s Legacy and Growing Pains

Since 1985, Park City has been synonymous with the Sundance Film Festival, helping to launch iconic films such as Reservoir DogsSex, Lies, and Videotape, and Little Miss Sunshine. But over time, cracks began to show. Local frustrations with tourism overload, the festival’s overlap with peak ski season, and a dwindling number of suitable theaters after the pandemic contributed to a sense of logistical strain.

One Park City venue was lost to bankruptcy, and another was turned into a luxury space with fewer seats. Studio executives also expressed concerns over rising costs and limited accommodations in the small ski town.

What This Means for the Film Industry

Sundance’s move to Boulder could reinvigorate the indie film ecosystem. While the 2024 edition saw a drop in major film acquisitions and the waning interest of big streaming players like Netflix, organizers believe Boulder offers the room—and the vibe—for a creative reset. With more theaters, university partnerships, and a fresh audience, the festival hopes to usher in a new era of discovery and cinematic innovation.

Robert Redford’s Endorsement

Festival founder Robert Redford acknowledged the bittersweet nature of the decision but expressed confidence in the move. “Change is inevitable,” he said. “This move will ensure that the Festival continues its work of risk-taking, supporting innovative storytellers, fostering independence, and entertaining and enlightening audiences.”

The final Park City-based Sundance will take place in January 2026. Festival organizers have already begun planning for a seamless transition to Boulder. Colorado Governor Jared Polis welcomed the decision, touting the festival as a significant economic and cultural boost for the state.

With its eyes on the future, Sundance is preparing to write a bold new chapter—one that blends indie film, mountain majesty, and a whole lot of Boulder spirit.


