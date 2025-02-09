Quentin Tarantino Declares Hollywood “Dead,” Says 2019 Was the Last True Year of Movies

Legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has once again ignited the debate about the state of modern cinema, declaring that Hollywood is “dead” and that 2019 was “the last year of movies.” Speaking at the Sundance Film Festival, the director of Pulp Fiction and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood criticised streaming services and studios, blaming them for destroying the theatrical experience and diminishing the value of movies.

The Death of Theatrical Releases

Quentin Tarantino expressed frustration over how quickly films are being dumped onto streaming platforms, reducing the traditional theatrical window to just a few weeks. “What the f— is a movie now? Something that plays in theatres for a token release for four f—in’ weeks, and by the second week, you can watch it on television?” he said.

The director, who has always been a staunch advocate for the theatrical experience, argued that studios no longer give movies proper releases. Instead, they prioritize streaming profits, a shift that he believes has permanently altered the movie industry—for the worse.

A Decline Since 2019

Tarantino claimed that the decline in theatrical filmmaking had been happening for years but reached a breaking point after 2019. “It was bad enough in ’97. It was bad enough in 2019, and that was the last f—ing year of movies,” he stated.

His sentiment of ‘Hollywood dead’ echoes a growing concern among cinephiles and filmmakers who argue that the rush to streaming has stripped films of their prestige. Even box-office hits are now given shorter theatrical runs, a trend that some believe devalues cinema as an art form.

The Streaming Takeover

According to Quentin Tarantino’s supporters, the most recent example is Wicked. Despite earning significant box-office revenue in December, Universal moved the film to streaming platforms after just a month. This rapid transition from theatres to digital has become the new normal, prioritizing short-term profits over a film’s long-term cultural impact.

This is a fundamental betrayal of what cinema is meant to be for Quentin Tarantino. He built his career on films that thrived in theatres, fostering communal experiences that streaming cannot replicate. His comments reflect a broader frustration with an industry that no longer sees theatrical success as the primary measure of a film’s worth.

Is There Hope for Hollywood?

Quentin Tarantino’s remarks come from Hollywood’s struggles to balance the old and new models of film distribution. While blockbuster franchises like Dune and Avatar still command long theatrical runs, mid-budget films are increasingly treated as disposable content for streaming platforms.

His statements fuel the ongoing debate about whether Hollywood can revive its traditional theatrical dominance or if streaming is now the irreversible future. For Tarantino, the answer seems clear: the magic of cinema as he knew it is already gone.

While some industry leaders might argue that Hollywood is evolving rather than dying, Tarantino’s words serve as a stark reminder that, for some filmmakers, the golden age of movies may already be over.