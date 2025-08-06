Connect with us

Rose Byrne Unravels in A24's If I Had Legs I'd Kick You Trailer — A Motherhood Meltdown Dramedy with Conan O'Brien and A$AP Rocky

A24

Screen Plunge
A24 has dropped the first trailer for its latest indie gem, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, a chaotic, darkly hilarious exploration of a mother teetering on the edge. Written and directed by Mary Bronstein, the film stars Rose Byrne as Linda, a woman overwhelmed by life’s relentless absurdities, from her daughter’s mysterious illness to a collapsing bathroom, all while battling an unhelpful therapist played by Conan O’Brien.

Premiering to critical acclaim at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, the film has already positioned itself as an awards contender, with Rose Byrne taking home the Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance at the Berlin International Film Festival. Now, with screenings lined up at TIFF 2025 and the New York Film Festival, A24 is poised to deliver another breakout dramedy this fall.



In the A24’s If I Had Legs I’d Kick You trailer, Linda’s life is portrayed as a ticking time bomb. With her husband perpetually away on business, she’s left to navigate the crumbling physical and emotional infrastructure of her home. Her therapist, played by Conan O’Brien, is more interested in dodging her dream-filled emails than providing any real support. And adding to the mix of quirky chaos is A$AP Rocky, who plays a flirtatious motel superintendent with questionable online habits.

The film’s title, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, feels emblematic of Linda’s restrained rage — a woman whose frustrations are constantly simmering beneath the surface, looking for an outlet. The trailer’s sharp editing, quirky sound design, and rapid-fire dialogue paint a picture of a woman at war with her environment, herself, and societal expectations of perfect motherhood.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by A24 (@a24)

Alongside Rose Byrne, the film boasts a stellar supporting cast including Danielle Macdonald, Delaney Quinn, Lark White, Daniel Zolghadri, and Ivy Wolk. The screenplay’s sharp humor and anxiety-inducing pace have been praised as “hair-raising and hilarious” by early reviews, with Mashable calling it “a daring audio-visual approach that shouldn’t be sustainable, but somehow is.”

A$AP Rocky’s appearance in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You marks his second major film role this year, following his praised performance in Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest. His chemistry with Byrne and O’Brien adds an unexpected dynamic that elevates the film’s eccentric tone.

Mary Bronstein’s direction, following her cult favorite Yeast, cements her as a fearless storyteller unafraid to dive into life’s messy corners. The film’s blend of surreal comedy, emotional rawness, and biting social commentary makes it a must-watch for fans of A24’s offbeat dramedies.

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You hits theaters on October 10, 2025.


