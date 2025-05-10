Celine Song’s Materialists: A High-Stakes Love Triangle Set to Shake Up Summer Cinema

Following her deeply introspective and Oscar-nominated debut, Past Lives, Celine Song returns to the director’s chair with Materialists. This A24 romantic drama promises wit, emotional complexity, and a tug-of-war between love and luxury. Set to release in theatres on June 13, Song’s sophomore effort dives into the complicated world of modern relationships—this time with a sharper, flashier edge. At the heart of Materialists is Lucy, played by Dakota Johnson, an ambitious New York City matchmaker who has successfully orchestrated nine love stories—but her own remains unresolved. The film pits two sharply contrasting love interests against each other: Pedro Pascal as Harry C, a billionaire charmer who seems to embody perfection, and Chris Evans as John P, Lucy’s flawed yet sincere ex-boyfriend who still lingers in her heart.

The central dilemma? Whether Lucy (Dakota Johnson) will follow the allure of stability and opulence with Harry (Pedro Pascal), or rekindle a more grounded but unpredictable connection with John (Chris Evans). “When I see your face, I see wrinkles and children that look like you,” John tells her in a trailer moment that captures the tender ache of unfinished love. Lucy’s (Dakota Johnson) reflection on marriage—“Because they’re lonely, and because they’re hopeful”—offers a glimpse into the emotional depth that Song is once again exploring.

Backed by the powerhouse producing team behind Past Lives—Christine Vachon, Pam Koffler (Killer Films), and David Hinojosa (2 AM)—Materialists promises sharp writing and an emotionally layered narrative. Song penned the script herself, maintaining the personal touch that made her debut so resonant.

Two trailers released so far have offered a stylish preview of what’s to come, both set to a dreamy rendition of Madonna’s “Material Girl,” followed by a new track from Japanese Breakfast’s For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women). In one trailer, Lucy is dubbed the “eternal bachelorette” by a friend. At the same time, a surreal moment—her exact drink order magically appearing courtesy of John—captures the film’s flirtation with the whimsical.

The contrast between the characters is also sharply drawn in terms of lifestyle. Harry (Pedro Pascal) lives in a $12 million apartment and offers Lucy the ease of luxury, while John, still living with roommates, offers something rougher but potentially more real. The tension between fantasy and authenticity is central to the film’s premise—and perhaps a metaphor for many people’s choices in love and life.

With its dream cast and Celine Song’s now-signature emotional sensitivity, Materialists is shaping up to be one of the summer’s most anticipated films. It also expands Celine Song’s cinematic palette: where Past Lives was quiet and restrained, Materialists seems vibrant, dynamic, and laced with satire.

As Lucy navigates her heart’s divided loyalties, audiences will again be invited to reflect on the delicate intersections of desire, self-worth, and the choices that define us. Whether you’re team Pedro Pascal or team Chris Evans, one thing’s certain—Materialists is set to spark conversation and stir emotions equally.