Denzel Washington and Spike Lee Reunite in Crime Thriller 'Highest 2 Lowest'—Trailer Drops Ahead of Cannes Premiere

Denzel Washington and Spike Lee Reunite in Crime Thriller 'Highest 2 Lowest'—Trailer Drops Ahead of Cannes Premiere

Denzel Washington and Spike Lee Reunite in Crime Thriller ‘Highest 2 Lowest’—Trailer Drops Ahead of Cannes Premiere

Acclaimed director Spike Lee has unveiled the first trailer for his highly anticipated crime thriller Highest 2 Lowest, starring Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky. The film is set to hit theatres on August 22, followed by a streaming debut on Apple TV+ starting September 5. Before its wide release, Highest 2 Lowest will make its world premiere later this month at the Cannes Film Festival.

Backed by A24 and Apple, the film marks the fifth collaboration between Spike Lee and Denzel Washington, one of Hollywood’s most celebrated actor-director pairings. Their past team-ups include iconic titles like Malcolm X and Inside Man. Spike Lee recently commented on their long-standing relationship:I’m just glad we got five in.”

Highest 2 Lowest is a modern reimagining of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 suspense classic High and Low, an adaptation of Ed McBain’s mystery novel The King’s Ransom. The story revolves around a powerful businessman forced to make an impossible decision: use his wealth and influence to boost his career, or sacrifice everything to save a kidnapped child. Lee’s version shifts this moral dilemma into a contemporary American context, exploring the themes of class, justice, and responsibility.

The cast is as star-studded as it is diverse. Alongside Denzel Washington and rapper A$AP Rocky, the film features Ilfenesh Hadera (Godfather of Harlem), Emmy winner Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction), Dean Winters (Oz), John Douglas Thompson (Till), and breakout music sensation Ice Spice in her feature film debut.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by A24 (@a24)

The screenplay, penned by Alan Fox, takes creative liberties while preserving the core ethical dilemma that made Kurosawa’s version a masterclass in suspense. Speaking about the film’s roots at the Red Sea Film Festival last year, Spike Lee reflected on the profound influence of Kurosawa’s work on his career.

“One of the best things about film school is that you get introduced to world cinema, not just Hollywood. Seeing Kurosawa’s Rashomon inspired me to make She’s Gotta Have It. From the very beginning of my career, I was influenced by Kurosawa.”

Shot on location in New York City, Highest 2 Lowest wrapped production in May 2024. Cinematographer Matthew Libatique, known for his work on Black Swan and A Star Is Born, brings his signature visual flair to the film, promising a gritty, stylish aesthetic that matches the film’s high-stakes narrative.

Produced by a powerhouse team including A24, Apple Original Films, Escape Artists, Mandalay Pictures, and Spike Lee’s own 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks, the film is positioned to be both a critical and commercial hit. With its Cannes premiere on the horizon and a powerhouse cast at its core, Highest 2 Lowest is shaping up to be one of 2025’s most talked-about films.

The trailer is now available online and generates buzz for its intense tone, moody cinematography, and Denzel Washington’s commanding presence. Lee’s modern moral fable has officially entered the awards-season conversation.


