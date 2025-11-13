Amazon Prime Video
‘Playdate’ Review: Alan Ritchson and Kevin James Struggle to Save Prime Video’s Forgettable Action-Comedy
Prime Video’s Playdate aims to blend suburban chaos with shoot-’em-up humor but ends up offering little more than background noise. Directed by Luke Greenfield (Let’s Be Cops), and written by Neil Goldman, the film stars Kevin James and Alan Ritchson as mismatched dads whose afternoon outing spirals into a chaotic, cliché-ridden mess.
The premise sounds promising enough: two stay-at-home fathers plan a simple playdate for their kids — only for one to reveal he’s on the run from assassins. What could’ve been a buddy comedy with heart devolves into a patchwork of stale jokes and uninspired action sequences, propped up only by a nostalgia-fueled soundtrack and the physical contrast between its leads.
A Clash of Dads: Kevin James Meets Alan Ritchson
Kevin James plays Brian, a mild-mannered accountant-turned-stay-at-home dad struggling to bond with his stepson. Across the playground stands Alan Ritchson’s Jeff, a chiseled ex-commando type whose energy fills every frame. The two actors — polar opposites in physique and style — have undeniable chemistry, but their comedic rhythm rarely lands due to clunky writing.
When Jeff’s violent past collides with their family-friendly hangout, chaos ensues. Gunfights, car chases, and a series of PG-13-level explosions follow — all set to familiar pop hits like DeBarge’s “Rhythm of the Night” and KC and the Sunshine Band’s “Boogie Shoes.” It’s a formula that might’ve worked in 1995 but feels painfully dated in 2025.
Clichés on Repeat
Playdate is a movie built on recycled ideas — with nods to Reservoir Dogs, Thelma & Louise, and Jurassic Park that feel more like lazy winks than clever tributes. The humor relies on tired tropes: bumbling dads, tough guys crying, and endless slapstick that barely registers a laugh.
Even a strong supporting cast — including Sarah Chalke, Isla Fisher, Stephen Root, and Alan Tudyk — can’t save the film from itself. Fisher’s turn as a “Mama Mafia” leader adds brief spark, while Tudyk’s villain role ends in humiliation (literally shot in the backside).
View this post on Instagram
Alan Ritchson’s Performance Almost Saves It
If there’s a silver lining, it’s Alan Ritchson, whose deadpan delivery and natural charisma manage to rise above the material. His presence gives Playdate fleeting moments of genuine fun, proving again that he’s as capable in comedy as he is in action. Unfortunately, even his effort can’t overcome the film’s lazy pacing and tone-deaf humor.
The Verdict: Decline the Invitation
Clocking in at 1 hour and 33 minutes, Playdate feels far longer than it should. By the time the predictable finale arrives — complete with both a blooper reel and a dance number — most viewers will have mentally checked out.
In the end, Playdate is the cinematic equivalent of folding laundry while something plays in the background — harmless, forgettable, and instantly lost in Prime Video’s algorithm.