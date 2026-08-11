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Mahershala Ali’s ‘Blade’ Skills Are Back, But Not in the Marvel

Mahershala Ali Blade Skills Are Back But Not in the Marvel Your Mother Your mother Your Mother Bassam Tariq

Amazon MGM

Mahershala Ali’s ‘Blade’ Skills Are Back, But Not in the Marvel

Screen Plunge

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Mahershala Ali is finally putting years of Blade preparation to work, only this time, the two-time Oscar winner is playing a very different kind of killer in Amazon MGM’s Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother.

The Marvel movie that never happened may have accidentally created Mahershala Ali’s next big-screen reinvention.

Amazon MGM Studios and Orion Pictures have unveiled the trailer for Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, an action drama starring Ali and written and directed by Bassam Tariq, the same filmmaker who was once attached to direct Marvel Studios’ long-delayed Blade reboot.

The connection is more than a Hollywood coincidence. Ali has revealed that his work preparing for Blade helped him transition into the physically demanding role at the center of Bassam Tariq’s new film, turning years of training for the Marvel project into skills he could finally use on screen.

From ‘Blade’ Training to a New Assassin

Mahershala Ali stars as Latif, a Muslim assassin attempting to balance a dangerous secret life with the responsibilities of raising his children following the death of his wife.

The story begins with a seemingly ordinary parental problem: Latif is searching for breast milk for his infant daughter while accompanied by his teenage daughter and young son. But his mission quickly spirals into violence when he becomes involved in a hit that puts him against influential religious leader Hwan Yoon, played by John Cho.

What follows is a fight for survival that forces Latif to confront his family, faith, grief and understanding of responsibility.

And judging from the trailer, Mahershala Ali’s Blade preparation has not gone to waste.

The actor brings a physical intensity to the character that hints at the action-heavy skills he spent years developing for Marvel’s vampire hunter.

Why ‘Blade’ Led to This Movie

Ali was announced as Marvel’s Blade in 2019, creating huge expectations around his arrival in the MCU.

Bassam Tariq was subsequently attached to direct the project but departed in 2022. The production continued through further creative changes and has remained one of Marvel’s most troubled projects.

For Mahershala Ali, the prolonged development eventually became an opportunity to move on.

The actor recently explained that he had spent years attached to Blade and had invested significant time and energy into preparing for the role. Once it became clear that the project was no longer moving forward as he had hoped, he regained control of his schedule.

That opened the door to Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother.

Ali has suggested that the film might never have happened if he and Tariq had successfully made Blade together.

In other words, the collapse of one highly anticipated superhero movie effectively created another original action project.

Bassam Tariq Takes What He Learned From Marvel

For Tariq, Blade also became an education in blockbuster filmmaking.

The director has spoken about the importance Marvel places on understanding audiences and on building characters and stories that connect with large numbers of viewers.

Tariq came from a more independent, art-house filmmaking background, but his time around Marvel executives gave him a different perspective on balancing personal creative instincts with audience expectations.

He has now applied those lessons to a much more personal story.

Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother takes its title from an Islamic saying emphasizing the importance of caring for and respecting one’s mother.

That cultural and emotional foundation gives the movie an identity far removed from the superhero franchise that originally brought Ali and Tariq together.

A New Chapter for Mahershala Ali

The film arrives at an intriguing moment for Ali.

His performance as Latif allows him to combine dramatic acting with the physical action work he originally prepared for Blade, while giving audiences a glimpse at what might have been had the Marvel project reached the screen.

The cast also includes Adia and John Cho, with the story blending family drama, faith and violent action.

Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother is scheduled to make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, before opening theatrically in New York and Los Angeles on September 25, with a wider release planned for October.

For Marvel fans still waiting to see Ali as Blade, the film offers an unexpected consolation prize.

The vampire hunter may still be trapped in development limbo, but the skills Ali built for the role are finally coming to the big screen.

And this time, there are no vampires required.

  • Mahershala Ali Blade Skills Are Back But Not in the Marvel Your Mother Your mother Your Mother Bassam Tariq
  • Mahershala Ali Blade Skills Are Back But Not in the Marvel Your Mother Your mother Your Mother Bassam Tariq

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