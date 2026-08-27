Woody Allen is getting back behind the camera. The 90-year-old filmmaker is preparing to begin production on his next movie in Spain this October, marking his first feature since 2023’s Coup de Chance.

Sources close to the project have confirmed that Woody Allen is expected to begin shooting the currently untitled film in October. While major details remain under wraps, the project is reportedly being developed as a roughly $14 million feature, with most of the dialogue expected to be in English and a high-profile cast attached or being assembled.

The announcement marks another major chapter in one of cinema’s longest-running directing careers and Allen’s continued reliance on European financing as Hollywood becomes increasingly difficult terrain for independent filmmakers.

Woody Allen’s Next Movie Heads to Spain

Madrid-based Wanda Vision is producing the upcoming film alongside Woody Allen’s own Gravier Production and 3SIX9.

Plot details and casting information have not yet been publicly disclosed, leaving plenty of mystery surrounding what Allen has planned for his latest feature.

Spain, however, is a familiar creative home for the filmmaker.

The production will represent Allen’s third movie shot in Spain, following 2008’s Vicky Cristina Barcelona and 2020’s Rifkin’s Festival. His connection to the country has produced some of his most recognizable European-set work, with Vicky Cristina Barcelona earning Penélope Cruz an Academy Award for her supporting performance.

The new project is also expected to have a strong connection to Madrid.

Madrid Funding Helped Get the Film Moving

The project reportedly secured approximately €1.5 million ($1.7 million) in funding from Madrid’s regional government, according to Spanish reports.

Funding documents indicated that the financial support would be distributed across various production milestones, including the official announcement of filming and the beginning of shooting.

One particularly unusual condition reportedly required Madrid to appear in the film’s title.

That detail could offer the first major clue about Woody Allen’s intentions for the movie, although the official title has not yet been announced.

First Film Since Coup de Chance

Woody Allen’s upcoming movie will follow Coup de Chance, his 2023 romantic thriller filmed in France and presented at the Venice Film Festival.

That film was largely French-language and starred Lou de Laâge, Niels Schneider and Melvil Poupaud. Its story centered on an affair between former schoolmates that spirals into betrayal and crime, continuing Allen’s long-running fascination with relationships, chance encounters and moral consequences.

His next project appears set to return to a predominantly English-language format.

The reported international cast could make the movie one of Allen’s more ambitious recent productions, though no names have been officially revealed.

Allen Once Said Financing Films Had Become a “Pain”

Despite continuing to develop new stories, Allen has been candid about how difficult it is to finance movies in the modern film industry.

In a 2023 interview, he described raising money for films as increasingly difficult. Yet he also made clear that he still had plenty of ideas and would be willing to keep working if financing became available.

Now, that opportunity appears to have arrived.

The October production start also puts to rest speculation that Allen had permanently stepped away from filmmaking.

Woody Allen Isn’t Done Yet

At 90, Allen is preparing to add another feature to a filmography spanning more than five decades.

From Annie Hall and Manhattan to Midnight in Paris and Vicky Cristina Barcelona, his career has produced both major awards successes and intense controversy.

His next film is likely to attract attention well before cameras begin rolling, particularly because of its international financing, Spanish setting and potentially star-studded cast.

For now, the biggest question remains unanswered: Who will join Woody Allen for his latest trip to Madrid?